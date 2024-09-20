Orlando’s Magical Dining deal at the best restaurants in town ends soon

To a group of first-time customers, a waiter recommends the gooey toffee cake covered in caramel and the generous portion of coffee-rubbed New York Strip at Orlando’s Pine and Oak Tavern.

But the best thing of all: the price.

Orlando’s Magical Dining offers fixed-rate three-course meals for $40 or $60 at some of Central Florida’s most prestigious and popular restaurants. The 150 restaurants offering the special include nine that are found in the MICHELIN Guide.

Now in its 19th year, the six-week deal is put on annually by Visit Orlando and officially ends Sept. 30.

Magical Dining is meant to encourage locals to go somewhere new that they have never been — like Pine and Oak Tavern, a restaurant in East Orlando celebrating its first anniversary at the Rio Pinar Golf Course.

“Magical Dining is beloved by not only our local community but also by visitors from all over who come to experience Orlando,” said Erick Hawkins, a Visit Orlando board member who is also the chief administrative officer at Orlando Health, this year’s sponsor.

Out of every meal, $1 or $2 from Magical Dining goes to help a local nonprofit.

This year the benefactor is The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, which helps provide clothes and furniture to people who live through a disaster and are in need. The Mustard Seed is focused on being environmentally friendly and offers community recycling

“These funds will help us serve more clients in need of basic furniture for stability,” said Kathy Baldwin, the group’s Executive Director.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining impact can be big. Last year, it raised nearly $300,000 for charities.

“With record participation for 2024, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining continues to shine a spotlight on Orlando’s vibrant and expanding culinary scene, offers diners delicious meals at even better prices and, best of all, benefits a local charity,” said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej.