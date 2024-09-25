Orange Co. Dems slam JD Vance for Winter Park fundraiser as hurricane threatens Florida

Orange County Democrats are slamming Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance for hosting a fundraiser as Central Florida braces for a hurricane.

“As Floridians prepare for the devastation of Hurricane Helene, it’s outrageous that JD Vance and the (Donald) Trump campaign chose to host an extravagant fundraiser in Winter Park, instead of using this critical time to support our communities,” said Orange County Democratic Party Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago.

“While JD Vance and his wealthy allies indulge in lavish lunches, everyday Floridians are securing their homes, evacuating, and worrying about their families’ well-being.”

Reporter Jordan Zakarin first reported that Vance would attend a Winter Park fundraiser hosted by Golden Corral founder Eric Holm.

It’s unclear how long the fundraiser with the U.S. Senator from Ohio has been planned. But it ultimately took place as Florida braces for a major hurricane.

While forecasts show the storm will make landfall on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle, the hurricane over the next 24 hours will pass across the Gulf of Mexico and deliver severe weather throughout much of the state, including Central Florida. The first weather bands from Hurricane Helene have already started to impact the Orlando area.

Vilchez said the security concerns about a presidential ticket event alone should have discouraged the event.

“Hundreds of public safety resources were diverted to accommodate this high-profile visit — resources that should be focused on ensuring Floridians’ safety during this difficult time, instead of escorting out-of-touch politicians,” he said.

Of note, other Democratic officials in the event had previously scheduled events that were canceled.

“As a Hurricane approaches Florida … hopefully this event would be canceled,” posted state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, on X. “I have a (much more modest) reception in Winter Park myself this week that we are actively rescheduling.”

Florida Politics reached out to the Orange GOP and the Trump-Vance campaign for comment.