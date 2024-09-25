National Hurricane Center now estimates storm surge as high as 18 feet

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon that the storm surge expected to sweep through Florida’s Big Bend region may be as high as 18 feet. That is significantly higher than earlier predictions for the storm surge associated with Hurricane Helene.

The area potentially affected by the highest storm surge prediction runs from Carrabelle in Franklin County in the Panhandle along the Gulf Coast down to Chassahowitzka in Citrus County, north of Tampa. The new storm surge figures were announced at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

At a news briefing earlier Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis reminded storm victims that winds can be damaging, but he said, “You’ve got to run from the water.”

