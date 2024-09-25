September 25, 2024
Tampa airport to close early Thursday ahead of hurricane landfall
Tampa International has been ranked among the Top 10 mega airports in the nation.

Airplane landing at Tampa Florida, USA airport mirrored in terminal
Expect air travel to be disrupted even where airports are open.

Tampa International Airport says it is suspending all commercial flights and cargo operations starting at 2 a.m. Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Helene.

The airport, one of the largest in Florida, plans to reopen Friday but will remain closed until any potential damage can be assessed. Three other smaller airports in the area also will close at 2 a.m. Thursday. They include the Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports.

Further north, the Gainesville Regional Airport in Alachua County remained open Wednesday and said it was monitoring the storm. Officials there urged passengers to check with their carriers for delays or cancellations.

Tallahassee International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Orlando International Airport all remained open Wednesday.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. You can donate to support our students here.

