Tampa airport to close early Thursday ahead of hurricane landfall

Tampa International Airport says it is suspending all commercial flights and cargo operations starting at 2 a.m. Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Helene.

The airport, one of the largest in Florida, plans to reopen Friday but will remain closed until any potential damage can be assessed. Three other smaller airports in the area also will close at 2 a.m. Thursday. They include the Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports.

Further north, the Gainesville Regional Airport in Alachua County remained open Wednesday and said it was monitoring the storm. Officials there urged passengers to check with their carriers for delays or cancellations.

Tallahassee International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Orlando International Airport all remained open Wednesday.

