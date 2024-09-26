Gov. DeSantis expects Helene landfall near Taylor County, says there’s still time to get out before landfall

Hurricane Helene is bearing down on Florida’s Big Bend, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people who may be in harm’s way of the major hurricane to evacuate and “get out of Dodge” if they’re going … before it’s too late.

During remarks at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis noted that the storm, which is 175 miles south of Tallahassee at this writing, will make landfall around 11:00 p.m.

Projections show the storm landing anywhere “from the Wakulla/Jefferson County line over to Taylor. Most of the data we have shows a Taylor landfall,” DeSantis said, again suggesting impacts to the same areas strafed by Idalia in 2023.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has offered warnings, including a Facebook post telling those who don’t evacuate to “PLEASE write your Name, birthday and important information on your arm or leg in a PERMANENT MARKER so that you can be identified and family notified.”

DeSantis said stragglers “still have time to evacuate” to shelters, including in Leon County which was expected to bear the brunt of the storm as recently as Wednesday.

“If you see the potential for storm surge, you still have time to do it,” DeSantis said.

Asked about the Facebook post, DeSantis said people have time to “effectuate those evacuations,” but said “state policy” didn’t call for the use of markers on limbs for non-evacuees to identify themselves.

The surge could be up to 20 feet in the unlucky area where Helene hits Thursday night. DeSantis said coastal Levy and Dixie residents could also see the worst of it.

“Even if it’s 10 feet, that’s really significant.”

For those sheltering at home, DeSantis advises people to “be cognizant of trees around you,” since “even as (the storm) moves inland, you’re going to see trees that are falling down.”

He also urges people not to misinterpret a break in the action.

“If you have really severe weather and it gets calm, chances are you’re in the eye of the storm,” DeSantis said.

Additionally, the Governor urges people to be cognizant of impacts from downpours, urging them to “watch the standing water” and “don’t drive through the flooded streets.”