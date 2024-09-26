Last Call for 9.26.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Helene is almost here.

Now a major Category 3 storm with wind speeds topping 120 mph, it is expected to wreak havoc on the Big Bend.

State officials stressed to residents on Thursday that this storm is not one to take lightly. Regarding the expected 15- to 20-foot storm surge, Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said, “You cannot survive that.”

The National Hurricane Center likewise did not mince words — “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” were dropped multiple times in the 5 p.m. update, the last regular update before the storm is expected to make landfall.

“A catastrophic and deadly storm surge will occur along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast,” NHC’s 5 p.m. update reads. “ … If you live in this area and were told to evacuate, your opportunity to do so is almost over.”

Stay tuned to Florida Politics for regular Helene updates and, after the storm passes, information on resources available to those impacted by the storm. Information on hurricane shelters, evacuation orders, and school closures can be found below:

—Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for counties along the Gulf Coast and several counties along the Florida-Georgia border. An up-to-date list of active evacuation orders is available via the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

—Floridians seeking shelter can find a list of open sites, including shelters for special needs individuals, via the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

—While all K-12 schools were closed today, several districts on Florida’s east coast plan to reopen Friday. Visit the Florida Department of Education’s Storm Information page for an up-to-date list.

—TLH and, at 8 p.m., GNV were added to the list of airports shutting down until Helene passed. An up-to-date list of airport closures is available via the Federal Aviation Administration.

—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center will publish updates on the storm’s strength daily at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. The above report was based on NHC’s 5 p.m. Wednesday update. View the latest NHC update here.

Evening Reads

—”One chart shows how Hurricane Helene turned into a monstrous storm” via Benji Jones of Vox

—”Hurricane intensity is a mystery forecasters are struggling to solve” via Lauren Rosenthal and Brian K. Sullivan of Bloomberg

—“Can you guess how Americans feel about Donald Trump’s platform?” via Monica Potts and Katie Marriner of FiveThirtyEight

—“The dangers of Trump, from those who know him” via The New York Times editorial board

—”Failed Nebraska winner-take-all push preserves key electoral path for Harris” via David Wasserman of The Cook Political Report

—“The 22 key lines from Kamala Harris’ MSNBC interview” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“Pigs fly. Hell freezes over. The Electoral College favors … Democrats” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

—”The reinvention of JD Vance” via Eric Cortellessa of TIME

—”‘Ghost candidate’ group funds campaign to oust Orange County Commissioner” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

—”Helene cancels Disney World, Universal Halloween parties” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“Every minute that goes by brings us closer to having conditions that are simply too dangerous to navigate.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, warning residents in Helene’s path that time is running out to evacuate.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The Skyway Bridge may be closed, but if you have a decent bar setup at home, you can mix a Skyway Seabreeze while waiting for the all-clear.

If you’re stuck at the airport and couldn’t finagle a free hotel from the desk agent, you have our condolences, but the only tangible thing we can offer is this listicle on the best cocktails to order in an airport lounge.

Sorry, horror fans — Disney World and Universal pulled the plug on their Thursday lineup of Halloween events. If you can’t wait for your All Hallows Eve fix, ask the barkeep for a Candy Corn.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Hurricanes try to remain unbeaten

The Miami Hurricanes try to stay undefeated as they host Virginia Tech tomorrow night in South Florida (7:30 p.m. ESPN).

Miami (4-0) is ranked seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 this week, the program’s highest ranking since 2020. Heisman Trophy front-runner Cam Ward has led the Hurricanes. The transfer from Washington State has led the Canes to victories over Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, and South Florida by an average score of 52-10.

Ward has thrown 1,439 yards and a national-best 14 touchdowns in the season’s first four games. His QBR of 94.4 is second best in the nation behind Navy’s Blake Horvath.

Friday night’s game serves as the ACC opener for both teams.

Virginia Tech (2-2) has wins over Vanderbilt and Old Dominion while losing to Marshall and Rutgers.

Miami has won the last three games between the two programs and 25 of 40 overall.

Before both schools joined the ACC, they met twice in bowl games. Miami won the 1966 Liberty Bowl 14-7 and the 1981 Peach Bowl 20-10.

Miami is one of four ACC teams without a loss this season. Duke, Louisville, and Pittsburgh are also undefeated.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.