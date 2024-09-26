Helene winds hit Category 4 status

Hurricane Helene’s sustained winds have been measured at 130 mph, which makes it a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening. The winds were measured by a government Hurricane Hunter plane flying through the storm.

The hurricane’s location was 120 miles west of Tampa and 165 miles south of Tallahassee at 6:20 p.m., moving north and northeast at 23 mph, the hurricane center said.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.