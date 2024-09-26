September 26, 2024
Helene winds hit Category 4 status
Image via AP.

St. Pete pier Hurricane Helene
The storm has gained strength all day before landfall tonight.

Hurricane Helene’s sustained winds have been measured at 130 mph, which makes it a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening. The winds were measured by a government Hurricane Hunter plane flying through the storm.

The hurricane’s location was 120 miles west of Tampa and 165 miles south of Tallahassee at 6:20 p.m., moving north and northeast at 23 mph, the hurricane center said.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

