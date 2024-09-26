September 26, 2024
Helene cancels Disney World, Universal Halloween parties
Hurricane Helene, Spet. 26. Image via NOAA via AP.

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 26, 20244min0

Helene
The rest of Disney World's theme parks are open Thursday, although Typhoon Lagoon water park was also closed Thursday.

As Orange County remains under a tropical storm warning and Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, Disney World and Universal canceled Thursday night’s special ticketed outdoor Halloween events.

“Due to forecasted weather and the impact to our outdoor entertainment offerings, we are canceling Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday, September 26,” Disney said on its website. “Guest tickets will be refunded.”

The rest of Disney World’s theme parks are open Thursday although its Typhoon Lagoon water park was also closed Thursday.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is also canceled Thursday.

Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventures theme parks remain open Thursday, but Universal CityWalk is closing early at 8 p.m. Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is also closed Thursday because of the storm.

“We anticipate a full reopening of our resort including Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, Sept. 27,” the company said.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also closed Thursday.

“After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Helene and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26,” the park said. “Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening.”

SeaWorld Orlando is closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday and plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Other attractions, including Gatorland, are staying open Thursday.

“The bad news is that we will definitely, as a community, be impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference for storm preparation Wednesday afternoon as the county went into emergency mode. “The good news is that we will not be directly impacted, but we know that beginning sometime (Thursday), we will be experiencing a tropical force storm, winds and rain that is going to necessitate all of us to adjust our daily lives.”

He warned the weather conditions will deteriorate “as the day goes on.”

Demings and county leaders are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The update will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube page.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon

