September 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida business group urges small-business owners to brace for Helene before and after the storm

Drew DixonSeptember 26, 20246min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Helene cancels Disney World, Universal Halloween parties

HeadlinesSouth Florida

SAVE Action PAC, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund back Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio bill would require schoolchildren to exercise

Photo Ai commerce image recognition technology Applications buy things online final sale offer details flash sale banner template
There are plenty of resources available.

The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC), with bureaus throughout the state, is advising small-business owners and entrepreneurs to not only get ready for Hurricane Helene as it’s about to slam the Big Bend area, but to take measures to get assistance as soon as they can after the storm passes.

Helene is expected to hit North Florida and the Panhandle Thursday night and the National Hurricane Center is projecting the system could grow to a Category 4 storm, meaning winds could climb to 150 mph.

“We encourage businesses to visit our FSBDC Network website for preparedness resources, including a disaster preparedness plan guide, preparedness plan template, and emergency procedures template,” an SBDC news release said.

While bracing for the event before the storm makes landfall is essential, SBDC officials note small-business owners should start preparing for events after the storm leaves the area. That means those entrepreneurs should have procedures in place or under consideration for seeking assistance once Helene has moved north.

“Following a storm, the Florida SBDC Network helps impacted businesses prepare disaster loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges. For more information, please visit www.FloridaSBDC.org,” the SBDC news release said.

Many so-called “bridge loans” were issued to businesses in August after Hurricane Debby struck the same area of the state. The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program was established by the Florida Secretary of Commerce Office and hundreds of small-business owners took part in the program to get their operations running again following the storm.

SBDC officials offer these tips for small-business owners to take prior to Hurricane Helene’s arrival:

— Businesses should pay close attention to the storm’s forecast over the coming days. The National Hurricane Center releases regular updates.

— The Florida Chamber’s Hurricane Resources can be found here.

— During this time, it’s important to review your disaster and emergency communication plan.

— Back up all data on servers and personal computers and ensure remote access is available.

— Ensure your equipment is raised above potential flood levels.

— Review your insurance policies to mitigate any possible gaps in coverage.

— Protect and duplicate important business documents and records. Be sure they are accessible from anywhere.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSAVE Action PAC, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund back Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

nextHelene cancels Disney World, Universal Halloween parties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Gov. DeSantis having Idalia déjà vu, predicts Helene could follow similar track

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more