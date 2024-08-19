State distributing loans for small businesses affected by Hurricane Debby

The state has begun distributing emergency funds to small businesses that were impacted by Hurricane Debby, and officials are urging business owners and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the financial assistance.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said there has already been $1.5 million in Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program money provided to small businesses around the state. While the storm made landfall in Florida in the Big Bend region, there are many businesses in multiple Florida counties that could still be eligible for the financial assistance.

So far, 42 small businesses have been approved to receive the loans to help stave off more financial harm while business owners wait for other forms of assistance. The loans are designed specifically to “bridge” financial gaps, such as for business owners who are waiting for insurance payouts or applications for federal aid.

“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce was on the ground immediately following Hurricane Debby, providing support to businesses to meet their immediate needs for recovery,” Kelly said. “Through the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan, Florida businesses are able to keep their doors open, supporting the entire economic ecosystem.”

Immediately after the storm hit in the first week in August, Florida officials started insisting that small businesses apply for the loans.

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida sent out an email communique to all of its thousands of members in 18 North Florida counties reminding them to not let hurricane damage go unresolved. DeSantis himself visited the Big Bend area shortly after the storm passed through, encouraging business owners in the region to apply for assistance.

Florida First Capital Financial Corp. is administering the loans on behalf of Florida. The loans can range from $50,000 to $100,000 and are interest-free, short-term lending agreements.

While Hurricane Debby may have made landfall in the Big Bend area, business owners and entrepreneurs in other Florida counties are eligible for the loans as well, including in Alachua; Baker; Bradford; Charlotte; Citrus; Clay; Collier; Columbia; Dixie; Duval; Franklin; Gadsden; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Hernando; Hillsborough; Jefferson; Lafayette; Lake; Lee; Leon; Levy; Liberty; Madison; Manatee; Marion; Nassau; Pasco; Pinellas; Putnam; Sarasota; St. Johns; Sumter; Suwannee; Taylor; Union; and Wakulla.

All small businesses have until Sept. 30 to apply for the state financial assistance. Business owners who need further information can call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.