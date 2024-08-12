Small Business Development Center urges Florida entrepreneurs to properly assess damage from Debby

It’s been a week since Hurricane Debby plowed through Florida from the Gulf Coast on its way to the Atlantic Ocean, where it battered more states.

But the aftermath of the storm in the Sunshine State is still being assessed, and the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at University of North Florida is trying to tap First Coast businesses to see what help they need in recovery efforts.

The Northeast Florida SBDC is urging businesses in its region, which covers 18 counties, to provide an accounting of physical damage to businesses and lost revenue and wages for workers due to the natural disaster. The agency that helps establish, maintain and sustain small businesses is encouraging entrepreneurs in the North Florida region to take part in a Business Damage Assessment Survey.

“Please be aware that the survey is not an application for disaster assistance. Rather, the results of the survey help state and federal officials determine the need for assistance and help expedite disaster recovery resources,” SBDC officials said in a memo emailed to the thousands of businesses in its communications network.

Gov. Ron DeSantis started reaching out to Floridians last week and notifying businesses that a Small Business Bridge Loan program is already up and running. A business Resource Center has already been established in some counties in Florida’s Big Bend region.

SBDC officials are advising businesses in the Northeast Florida region that the agency has resources that can help those entrepreneurs specifically in that region. There’s already been a specific Hurricane Debby program established to help small businesses in the First Coast area.

The SBDC is encouraging businesses to take advantage of the agency’s resources which are provided usually at no cost.

“Our team of disaster specialists are available to provide confidential, no-cost consulting and direction to help you assess and prepare disaster loan applications and assist with other post-disaster challenges,” the SBDC website said.

“It is our mission to help small businesses rebuild, reopen and recover following a disaster. We will keep you informed regarding the activation of federal and state disaster loans and the availability/locations of Business Recovery Centers,” SBDC officials added.

Beyond the First Coast, SBDC offices across the state are seeking to provide help.