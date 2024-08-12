Citing ‘obsession and vendetta,’ Angie Nixon blames Kim Daniels for fake Corrine Brown ‘Quick Picks’

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is suing a state legislator for erroneously pushing an endorsement via published “Quick Picks,” but apparently that claim is misplaced.

State Rep. Angie Nixon says one of her colleagues in the Duval County legislative delegation is to blame, and that the beef is four years old now.

“This is simply another attempt by Kimberly Daniels to discredit me. She’s still angry I unseated her four years ago. Now she’s teaming up with my opponent (Brenda Priestly Jackson) and has singled only me out. KD has an obsession and vendetta against me,” Nixon texted Florida Politics on Monday.

The second-term Democrat says her campaign “didn’t authorize fake flyers being distributed,” and adds that she wouldn’t want Brown’s endorsement anyway.

“No disrespect to the former Congresswoman but I wouldn’t feel comfortable on her quick picks,” Nixon said. “We both know there are corporate interest groups that want to jack up your insurance rates that are backing both candidates and want to take me down.”

Action News Jax broke the story of the lawsuit, with Brown saying she “filed a lawsuit” last week.

The former Congresswoman has dealt with fake Quick Picks before, most recently in the 2023 mayoral campaign. She has issued them for decades, once likening them to a “cheat sheet” at a “dog track.”

Dog tracks are long gone, but Quick Picks soldier on. But whether they are real or not is another question entirely.

Daniels did not respond to an ask for comment ahead of publication.

Rep. Brown was in Congress through 2016, losing her final General Election amid legal struggles related to a charity she ran. Initially convicted on a raft of fraud counts, her conviction was overturned on appeal because the trial judge discharged a juror that claimed God said Brown was not guilty. Brown then pleaded out to falsifying tax returns in 2022.