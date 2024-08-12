Kiyan Michael endorses two for Duval County School Board

Partisan divides about “radical ideologies” promulgated by the “far left” and how to resist them continue to surface in purportedly non-partisan school board races.

The latest example: State Rep. Kiyan Michael’s endorsement of Tony Ricardo in the Duval County School Board race.

“It’s my pleasure to endorse Tony Ricardo for Duval County School Board,” said Michael. “He will be an advocate for our children and will stand up to the radical ideologies being pushed on our kids by the far-left.”

“In order to protect the hearts and minds of our students and ensure they receive a high-quality education, we must continue to elect leaders to our school boards who will be champions for common sense and truth in the classroom. I look forward to working with Tony to make our Duval County schools the best in the state,” Michael adds.

“I’m very grateful to have State Representative Kiyan Michael’s endorsement in my race for Duval County School Board,” said Tony Ricardo. “In our state legislature, she has been an ally to Governor Ron DeSantis in combatting illegal immigration and has never failed to fight for the issues important to her constituents in House District 16, especially our students and their families. We are blessed to have such a strong voice representing our values and best interests in Tallahassee.”

As well, Michael endorsed Melody Bolduc on Monday.

“I’m honored to join Governor Ron DeSantis in endorsing Melody Bolduc for Duval County School Board,” said Rep. Kiyan Michael. “Melody is a small business owner, teacher, conservative, and most importantly, a mother. On the school board, she will work diligently to keep our students safe and ensure they receive a world-class education that will set them up for success in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Duval County Democratic Party has targeted Ricardo and Bolduc as two of four candidates in the race who are unduly influenced by Moms 4 Liberty.