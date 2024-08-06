August 6, 2024
‘The wrong choice’: Duval Dems decry Moms for Liberty School Board slate

A.G. GancarskiAugust 6, 20243min1

M4L Duval Dem ad
3 of the Moms for Liberty candidates also earned Gov. DeSantis' endorsement.

The Duval County Democratic Party has a new digital spot taking aim at Moms for Liberty’s influence on the School Board.

The 80-second ad spotlights four candidates: Reggie BlountMelody BolducBecky Nathanson and Tony Ricardo, all of whom are supported by the conservative activist group.

Most of the commercial compiles clips of news anchors talking about the group, along with sound bites of people like Tiffany Justice saying she stands with the “mom” who quoted Adolf Hitler in a newsletter, and polyamorous former founder Bridget Ziegler saying it’s time to “take back our School Boards” and “get rid of the woke.”

“We must keep Moms for Liberty off our School Boards. Stop them. On Aug. 20, vote,” the ad urges.

Bolduc, Nathanson and Ricardo, all endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this Summer, could be elected outright later this month. They have fundraising advantages over their respective opponents, who are Sarah Mannion, incumbent Cindy Pearson and Nadine Ebri, respectively.

Blount, who has run for City Council before, is the sole Moms for Liberty candidate not endorsed by DeSantis. Two historically Democratic candidates, Nahshon Nicks and Hank Rogers, are also on the ballot in a district with more Democrats than Republicans, meaning he has the most challenging path of the four.

Conservatives were successful in 2022 in flipping a seat held by Elizabeth Anderson in eastern Duval County, and the Board has leaned to the right since, as evidenced by its selection of Chris Bernier as Superintendent. (Bernier is an ally of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.) If these four candidates are elected, the Board’s conservative orientation will only deepen.

See the ad here.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    August 6, 2024 at 9:19 am

    The MAGA faithful at the Beaches put a Mad Mom on the DCSB in the last election, April Carney, defeating the incumbent, a knowledgable child psychologist Elizabeth Anderson.

    Perhaps Carney’s time on the board has softened her rhetoric and improved the clarity of her vision for public schools. But, perhaps not, especially if more MAGAs join her on the board.

    Carney ran her campaign entirely online and, as luck would have it, before she scrubbed her personal site there were favorable comments on the ultra-right fringe similar to those made by Cord Byrd — who needs no introduction.

    Reply

Categories