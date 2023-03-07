Corrine Brown says 2023 ‘Quick Picks’ were fakes

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown said she did not distribute Quick Picks endorsing candidates in the 2023 Jacksonville campaigns after all.

“I’m not going to be making a series of endorsements this year,” Brown said. “There are some excellent candidates running in many of these races and I hope everyone will take the time to get to know them and read up on what they have done and what they hope to do.”

The release comes a day after a purported sheet of endorsements was distributed at various polling stations in Northwest Jacksonville, a sheet that saw Democrats endorsed in all races but the one for Mayor, where an endorsement was indicated for Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber.

The press release denoted that “very qualified Democrats” are running in the mayoral race. Both former TV newscaster Donna Deegan and former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson are running.

“The former Congresswoman wants to make clear that she did NOT authorize that flyer, she has not endorsed in the race for Mayor, and she does not intend to distribute QUICK PICKS’ for the 2023 Primary Election. Congresswoman Brown believes there are very qualified Democrats in the races for Mayor, Property Appraiser, and both District and At-Large City Council seats. Brown urges all voters to study the candidates’ positions and make informed decisions for themselves as to who can best serve Jacksonville,” the release continued.

The sheet picked Democrats in other races, including Joyce Morgan for Property Appraiser, and Joshua Hicks, Nahshon Nicks, John Phillips, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Tyrona Clark-Murray, Ju’Coby Pittman, Ramon Day and Rahman Johnson in various City Council races.

Brown’s endorsements have been prized and have gotten publicity over the years, even amid controversy that they were transactional. However, the endorsements are not coming in 2023, at least not yet.