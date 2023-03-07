March 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Corrine Brown says 2023 ‘Quick Picks’ were fakes
Corrine Brown lawyers up for retrial. Image via The Hill.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 7, 20233min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis warms to proposed expansion of ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade honors Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson with street naming

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida teachers react to Gov. DeSantis State of the State: Students and educators deserve better

corrine brown
An endorsement sheet came out Monday, but Brown disowns it.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown said she did not distribute Quick Picks endorsing candidates in the 2023 Jacksonville campaigns after all.

“I’m not going to be making a series of endorsements this year,” Brown said. “There are some excellent candidates running in many of these races and I hope everyone will take the time to get to know them and read up on what they have done and what they hope to do.”

The release comes a day after a purported sheet of endorsements was distributed at various polling stations in Northwest Jacksonville, a sheet that saw Democrats endorsed in all races but the one for Mayor, where an endorsement was indicated for Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber.

The press release denoted that “very qualified Democrats” are running in the mayoral race. Both former TV newscaster Donna Deegan and former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson are running.

“The former Congresswoman wants to make clear that she did NOT authorize that flyer, she has not endorsed in the race for Mayor, and she does not intend to distribute QUICK PICKS’ for the 2023 Primary Election. Congresswoman Brown believes there are very qualified Democrats in the races for Mayor, Property Appraiser, and both District and At-Large City Council seats. Brown urges all voters to study the candidates’ positions and make informed decisions for themselves as to who can best serve Jacksonville,” the release continued.

The sheet picked Democrats in other races, including Joyce Morgan for Property Appraiser, and Joshua HicksNahshon NicksJohn PhillipsReggie Gaffney Jr.Tyrona Clark-Murray, Ju’Coby PittmanRamon Day and Rahman Johnson in various City Council races.

Brown’s endorsements have been prized and have gotten publicity over the years, even amid controversy that they were transactional. However, the endorsements are not coming in 2023, at least not yet.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida teachers react to Gov. DeSantis State of the State: Students and educators deserve better

nextMiami-Dade honors Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson with street naming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories