SAVE Action PAC, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund back Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

The political arms of two major LGBTQ advocacy groups in Florida are lining up behind Democratic small-business owner Norby Belz’s bid for the Fort Lauderdale Commission.

SAVE Action PAC and LGBTQ+ Victory Fund are endorsing Belz’s campaign for the panel’s District 1 seat.

Both provided statements explaining their support.

Todd Delmay, Executive Director of SAVE, said Belz — the only LGBTQ candidate in the race, according to his campaign — has run a campaign focused on inclusivity and impartiality.

“SAVE Action PAC is proud to endorse Norby for Fort Lauderdale Commission District 1 because he has consistently shown he is willing to put in the hard work to ensure every resident feels included, supported, and protected,” Delmay said.

“His leadership will be critical in driving progress and ensuring fair representation for all in our community, and our members are excited to be a part of his campaign.”

LGBTQ+ Victory Institute President and CEO Annise Parker, a former Mayor of Houston, said Belz “will be an exceptional advocate for all constituents and a strong voice for LGBTQ+ equality.”

“Norby’s experience and commitment to smart public policy that addresses the real concerns of constituents makes him the best candidate for District 4,” she said.

The new endorsements join others Belz notched from the Sierra Club and the Broward, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Realtors. He said he’s “deeply honored” by the nod.

“As the only LGBTQ candidate in this race, I understand how essential it is for all voices to be heard and every community to be represented,” he said in a statement. “I am fully committed to doing the hard work to ensure Fort Lauderdale is not just a great place to live, but a city where everyone — no matter who they are — can live safely, freely, and thrive.”

A first-time candidate, Belz is the founder and CEO of Seva Learning, a business and career coaching company in Fort Lauderdale. He previously worked at his alma mater, the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He’s running to supplant Commissioner John Herbst, who won his seat in 2022 by 17 points. Herbst worked as an auditor for Fort Lauderdale for 16 years before the Commission fired him in 2022 for opening an investigation into former Police Chief Larry Scirotto’s off-duty work.

Herbst then ran in a Special Election and won a seat to join them on the dais later that year.

District 1 covers the northernmost portion of Fort Lauderdale, with parts abutting the city’s western boundary and others containing beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.

The city’s election coincides with the General Election on Nov. 5.