September 26, 2024
Marco Rubio bill would require schoolchildren to exercise

A.G. Gancarski September 26, 2024

Could a recess requirement turn the tide on childhood obesity?

Make America Great Again? That’s old news.

For Florida’s senior Senator, the new move is MAAA: Make America Active Again.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is introducing legislation that would compel elementary schools in the federal school lunch program to require students to exercise in physical education classes for at least 150 minutes a week.

“As public health outcomes increasingly trend in the wrong direction, it is obvious that the elimination of recess and physical education from public school has been a tragic mistake,” Rubio said.

“The habits our public schools instill in our children will carry forward for the rest of their lives, and it should be a priority to promote health and wellness. Every elementary school student in Florida is guaranteed daily recess or PE. With the Make America Active Again Act, we will ensure every child in the United States has the opportunity to participate in physical activity during the school day.”

Rubio’s Office notes that “only nine states require daily recess for elementary school students,” while “many public schools across the U.S. have reduced or completely eliminated opportunities for students to engage in physical activity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that roughly 1 in 5 U.S. children and adolescents suffer from obesity, though the pandemic actually increased that proportion temporarily. This means their Body Mass Index, or BMI, is over 30. To put that in perspective, the ideal range is from 18.5 to 24.9.

Florida students actually face greater weight challenges than the average American. Recent estimates are that 1 in 3 students are obese or simply overweight.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

  Bobblehead Kammy

    September 26, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Great idea Marco.

  Frankie M.

    September 26, 2024 at 1:09 pm

    Mandatory fun…all the exercise & recess in the world won’t make a bit of difference until they address diet & school meals. Maybe get them on the AG vegan plan? He loves to tell me about it. Just ask him.

    Ocean Joe

      September 26, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      When Michele Obama tried to make school lunches healthy they went nuts. They still consider ketchup a vegetable.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

