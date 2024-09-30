September 30, 2024
New Lincoln Project ad blasts JD Vance as ‘sick monster’
Image via AP.

Phil Ammann

VANCE ASSOCIATED PRESS
'JD Vance is a monster, a disgusting and profoundly sick man.'

A new ad from the never-Trump organization The Lincoln Project is calling Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance a “sick monster.”

Running one day before the debate with his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz, the ad “Sick” outlines Vance’s “twisted, dark plan for America,” which includes “forcing victims of domestic abuse to continue suffering at the hands of their abuser.”

The group warns that the ad is “a graphic and raw account of women’s experiences.” In it, they ask, “What kind of a sick person is Vance that he’s actively engaged in minimizing the trauma of domestic abuse?”

“Too many women in America are enduring horrific domestic violence. Many live in silent fear and stay in dangerous situations for the sake of their children,” says Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins. “For a vice-presidential candidate to feed this misogynistic form of gaslighting is unconscionable. JD Vance is a monster, a disgusting and profoundly sick man. American women must reject him in November to ensure they have their rights and freedoms.”

Tuesday’s Vice-Presidential Debate is just three weeks after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris held their only scheduled debate on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia. The event will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City and start at 9 p.m. ET.

It will run 90 minutes — the same length as the two earlier presidential debates — and end at 10:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air debate coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS stations and affiliates. Find your local station here.

The network says the debate will also be streamed on the CBS News app on a connected TV or smartphone, on Paramount+, and on all platforms where CBS News 24/7 is available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube.

The Lincoln Project, founded and run by former Republican political consultants, has developed a reputation over more than four years for delivering blunt messaging to counter Trump’s agenda.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor and writer. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range includes covering news, local government, entertainment reviews, marketing and an advice column. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in Tampa with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached on Twitter @PhilAmmann or at [email protected].

