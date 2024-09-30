Transport Workers Union chapters endorse James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Public Safety Chief James Reyes’ campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff just added endorsements from two local affiliates of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America.

Virginia Gardens-based TWU Local 291 and TWU Local 570 are backing Reyes for the county’s elected top cop post, his campaign announced. The group and their national affiliate, which boasts 155,000 members, represents workers in airline, rail and transit industries, as well as employees of universities, utility companies and tourism businesses.

Joe D’Elia, President of TWU Local 291, said in a statement that Reyes’ “proven track record of leadership, dedication to public safety, and strong advocacy for working families” factored heavily into earning his organization’s support.

“We believe his experience and demonstrated commitment to transparency and accountability will make James Reyes an exceptional Sheriff,” he said. “TWU is confident James will continue to stand up for the safety and well-being of both our members and the broader Miami-Dade community.”

The TWU endorsements join nods from other unions including SEIU Local 1991, United Teachers of Dade, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida, GSAF Local 100 and LiUNA Local 1652.

Reyes also carries the support of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and many local elected officials.

“I want to thank the incredible members of TWU Local 291 and 570 for their endorsement and trust in my candidacy for Sheriff,” Reyes said in a statement.

“I am honored to stand alongside the workers who keep our community moving. As Sheriff, I will continue to prioritize public safety, transparency, and accountability, while ensuring that our workers and families are respected and kept safe. Together, we will build a safer, stronger Miami-Dade where everyone can thrive. I look forward to continuing our work to protect and uplift the people we serve.”

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

Last year, Levine Cava promoted Reyes — a longtime member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office — to serve as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire and Corrections Departments.

But that arrangement will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

Reyes faces Assistant Miami Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who carries endorsements from Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, the Hispanic Police Officers Association and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, among others.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes, who soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.