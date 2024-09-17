South Florida construction union backs ‘proven’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

A union representing construction and craft workers across South Florida is getting behind Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ bid for county Sheriff.

Reyes’ campaign announced an endorsement from LiUNA Local 1652, a local affiliate of the Florida AFL-CIO whose members come from Miami-Dade County, Broward County, West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers.

“Chief James Reyes has dedicated his entire career to ensuring the safety of our communities, building public trust, and standing up for workers,” LiUNA Local 1652 Business Manager Miguel Aragon said in a statement.

“His proven commitment to transparency, accountability, and public safety aligns perfectly with LiUNA’s values and our members are proud to endorse him for Sheriff. Our members trust James to bring strong leadership to the Sheriff’s office, and we’re confident he will continue to fight for the rights and protection of working people across South Florida.”

The LiUNA endorsement Tuesday comes one day after Reyes notched a nod from SEIU Florida. It joins many others from collective bargaining groups, including the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida and GSAF Local 100.

Reyes — who also carries the support of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and many local elected officials — thanked LiUNA for the endorsement.

“Their members are the hands that build and strengthen our community, working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure that serves us all,” he said in a statement. “As we move forward in this historic election for Sheriff, their support reinforces my commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and workers across Miami-Dade.”

Reyes soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He now faces Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican who also carries nods from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, the Hispanic Police Officers Association and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, among others.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The candidates have agreed to debate in English on Oct. 6. Reyes has also accepted an invitation to debate Cordero-Stutz in Spanish on Oct. 20. Cordero-Stutz’s camp told Florida Politics they are awaiting more information on the second debate’s rules and terms before accepting the offer.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.