‘Copycat’ assassins worry Marco Rubio in wake of latest Donald Trump incident

Florida’s senior Senator says it’s entirely possible that the two attempts on Donald Trump’s life this Summer may just be a prelude to more of the same.

During an appearance on Fox News, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio warned of a “copycat problem” that could emerge in the seven weeks between now and the election.

“There are potentially dozens of people out there that, given the opportunity, may do the exact same thing and watch the sort of coverage about this and try to replicate it somewhere down the line,” Rubio said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think it’s quite possible that even as I speak to you now, there’s someone plotting to do the exact same thing to Donald Trump or somebody else. So we need to learn how these people work because we need to understand the warning signs to get ahead of this.”

Over the weekend at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, shots were fired at the gunman before he fled and was eventually arrested. Would-be assassin Ryan Routh was apparently hidden away for hours waiting to get a shot in on Trump.

Rubio suggested that Routh may have been influenced by adverse media coverage of the former President claiming that Trump “is going to be the next Adolf Hitler, the next (Benito) Mussolini.”

“If you do these sorts of things, you eventually have to conclude that the overwhelming majority of people that see that are going to say, ‘We better vote against this guy.’ But there are enough lunatics and nut jobs out there who are going to take the next step and say, ‘Well, this guy is truly evil, truly dangerous. Our democracy and our system of government is going to be wiped out if this guy wins.'”

Rubio added that Routh, who urged Iran to kill Trump in a published manifesto, “clearly was influenced in some way by this rhetoric about Trump being this dangerous dictator.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.