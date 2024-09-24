SEIU Local 1991 endorses ‘compassionate leader’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

A union representing more than 6,200 health care workers in Miami-Dade, including those at the county’s public Jackson Health System, is backing Democrat James Reyes’ bid for Sheriff.

The campaign for Reyes, Miami-Dade’s Chief of Public Safety, announced an endorsement from SEIU Local 1991.

SEIU Local 991 President Vicki Gonzalez said in a statement that her group is confident Reyes “will champion safety and transparency as he has done throughout his career and work closely with health care workers to protect our community’s most vulnerable.”

“Reyes is a stalwart and compassionate leader who will fight for both our residents and workers and protect them as our Sheriff,” she said. “SEIU Local 1991 is proud to endorse Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes for Sheriff.”

The endorsement from SEIU Local 1991 joins others from collective bargaining organizations including United Teachers of Dade, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida, GSAF Local 100 and LiUNA Local 1652.

Reyes also carries the support of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and many local elected officials.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of SEIU Local 1991 and its hardworking healthcare professionals,” Reyes said in a statement. “The dedication of nurses, doctors, and staff at our Jackson Health System and across South Florida is truly inspiring, and I am committed to working alongside them to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. Together, we can build a stronger, safer future where every resident feels protected and supported.”

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

Last year, Levine Cava promoted Reyes — a longtime member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office — to serve as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire and Corrections Departments.

But that arrangement will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

Reyes faces Assistant Miami Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who carries endorsements from Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, the Hispanic Police Officers Association and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, among others.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes, who soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.