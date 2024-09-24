September 24, 2024
Health care professionals prep patients in long-term health facilities for impending tropical system
Helene cone, image via NOAA.

Drew DixonSeptember 24, 20243min0

helenecone
FHCA representatives are fanning out across dozens of counties.

As Tropical Storm Helene is spinning into the Gulf of Mexico on a trajectory to hit Florida this week, health care professionals across much of the state are preparing medical facilities with long-term patients to brace for the blast.

Thousands of vulnerable people are currently undergoing treatment in those facilities and cannot leave. The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) is assuring health care professionals in long-term centers that emergency response plans are currently being employed to assist patients and medical professionals during the emergency event.

The FHCA formally activated its emergency response activities on Monday and is engaging those long-term facilities to offer support for the medical professionals as the storm moves closer to Florida.

“Living in Florida means living with the reality of hurricanes. For the long-term care community, preparedness isn’t an option, it’s a duty we have to the residents who call our centers home,” said FHCA CEO Emmett Reed.

“Our team is in regular communication with long-term care facilities across the state as they begin to implement their emergency preparedness plans ahead of the storm. FHCA is working closely with state officials and utility partners while our facilities are working alongside local emergency management offices, transportation, and utility partners on local decision-making.”

FHCA emergency response representatives are fanning out across the dozens of counties that have already fallen under the state of emergency declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The FHCA professionals are also providing constant updates to long-term care facilities as the storm builds strength and could possibly grow to Category 3 hurricane status.

“We are working around the clock to ensure centers across the state are safe and secure before, during, and after the storm,” Reed said. “We are monitoring the storm closely, and each of our facilities are preparing with a detailed plan outlining step-by-step measures to take as the storm draws near. The safety of our residents and staff remains our top priority.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

