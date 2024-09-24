September 24, 2024
‘Dedication to fairness and transparency’: Juan Zapata backs J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor
Juan-Carlos "J.C." Planas' campaign leaned heavily on his deep knowledge of ethics and elections law. Image via J.C. Planas.

Jesse Scheckner

Juan-Carlos Planas
‘We need leaders who can rise above partisan divides.’

Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Juan Zapata says fitness for the job, not party affiliation, should factor most into who should be the county’s next Supervisor of Elections. And by that metric, he thinks J.C. Planas is best.

Zapata, a Republican-turned-independent, is endorsing Planas, a Republican-turned-Democratic former Representative with ample experience as an ethics and elections lawyer.

“As someone who has always believed in putting people before politics, I’m proud to endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections because I know he shares a commitment to our community and residents above all else,” Zapata said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we need leaders who can rise above partisan divides and focus on protecting the integrity of our elections and the democratic process. J.C.’s dedication to fairness and transparency is exactly what we need to ensure that our system works for everyone, and that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him.”

Zapata’s endorsement Tuesday of Planas comes one day after the former Commissioner said he is backing another Democrat, former Sen. Annette Taddeo, over Republican incumbent Juan Fernandez-Barquin in the race for Miami-Dade Clerk.

His nod to Planas joins others from Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss, roughly a dozen local leaders and advocacy groups like United Teachers of Dade, AFSCME, two SEIU chapters and SAVE Action PAC.

“I’m truly honored to have the support of former Commissioner Juan C. Zapata, who truly understands the importance of leadership that transcends partisan lines,” Planas said in a statement.

“In a role as crucial as Supervisor of Elections, the focus must be on ensuring that every vote is counted and that the process is transparent and fair for all. It’s not about partisan politics — it’s about protecting the foundation of our democracy. That’s the commitment I bring to this role, and I’m ready to serve our community with that in mind.”

Planas won a three-way Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He now faces Republican Miami Rep. Alina García for the right to succeed Miami-Dade Supervisor Christina White.

Miami-Dade voters in 1957 abolished several constitutional officers — including Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and Property Appraiser — through the adoption of the county’s Home Rule Charter. The charter delegated those offices’ powers to Miami-Dade’s top executive official, now the county Mayor, who has appointed people to those posts.

But in 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those officers, as well as a Sheriff, by Jan. 7, 2025.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

