United Teachers of Dade endorses ‘ideal candidate’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes can count on the support of United Teachers of Dade (UTD) in his bid for county Sheriff.

Reyes’ campaign announced an endorsement from the union, which advocates for some 27,000 teachers and other employees of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system.

In a statement, UTD President Karla Hernández-Mats said Miami-Dade needs “someone who will prioritize safety and support for working families, while building trust and maintaining transparency.”

“We know James Reyes is that leader,” she said.

“Throughout his 25-year career in law enforcement and public safety, Chief James Reyes has shown an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our communities — including our students, educators, and families across Miami-Dade. His experience in public service and leadership in law enforcement makes him the ideal candidate for Sheriff, which is why UTD members are proud to stand behind him.”

Reyes said in a statement that he is “incredibly grateful” to have the backing of UTD’s “hardworking members.”

“Our teachers perform one of the most critical public services, and it’s crucial that they are supported, compensated fairly, and protected on the job,” he said. “I’m committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of teachers, students, and families across Miami-Dade — and together, we will continue to build safer, stronger communities.”

The UTD nod joins many others from collective bargaining groups, including the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida, GSAF Local 100 and LiUNA Local 1652.

Reyes also carries the support of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and many local elected officials.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

Last year, Levine Cava promoted Reyes — a longtime member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office — to serve as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire and Corrections Departments.

But that arrangement will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.