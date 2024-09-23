September 23, 2024
‘A question of money’: Senate Dems want spending boost for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 23, 2024

Will Rick Scott's challenger get help down the stretch?

With just over six weeks left until the November election, national Democrats want to invest in Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign.

“It is not a question of will or strategy or preference. It is a question of money,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said regarding the Florida race, per The Washington Post. “If we have it, we have a very strong chance of winning. And if we don’t, we don’t.”

“I just spent three days in Florida to make that very point,” added U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. “I think we will win Florida if we put in a real effort.”

The Post article draws the contrast between modest spending on behalf of Mucarsel-Powell, carrying roughly $5 million in investment, while Dems spend nearly $120 million in Montana protecting incumbent Jon Tester.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters of Michigan said his organization is focused on “incumbent states” even as he acknowledged that the Florida race is within the margin of error.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has never lost statewide in three elections going back to 2010, but Democrats have reason for cautious optimism.

Morning Consult sees the Naples Republican as “potentially vulnerable” in November, given that he “leads his Democratic challenger within the margin of sampling error” in a new survey.

Scott is up 46% to 42% overall, with an even more slender 39% to 37% lead with independents.

In an attempt to close the gap, Mucarsel-Powell has been trying to bait Scott into a debate. She is open to debates on WPBF in West Palm Beach, WFLA in Tampa and WJXT in Jacksonville. Scott isn’t committing to any debates.

National outlets are watching this race, as evidenced by a RealClearPolitics analysis.

“A possibility for a split Senate exists if Democrats can pick up the Florida Senate seat, where former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is challenging Republican incumbent Rick Scott. The current RCP Average for the Florida Senate Race has Scott up by 4.3 points, but the latest The Hill/Emerson poll, taken earlier in September, had Scott up by only one point, indicating there’s a chance Mucarsel-Powell is gaining and could win the seat.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories