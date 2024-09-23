Former Pinellas GOP head, current Belleair Town Commissioner backs Chris Scherer for County Commission

Todd Jennings, former Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Executive Committee and current Belleair Town Commissioner, is endorsing Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission.

Scherer, a Republican, is running for the open District 1 seat currently held by Democratic incumbent Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. Scherer faces Democrat Cookie Kennedy in the November election.

“Florida has thrived under Republican leadership,” Jennings said. “Chris Scherer is a proven conservative who we can count on to cut taxes, empower job creators, and protect our fragile beaches and waterways. I am proud to endorse Chris Scherer and look forward to strengthening our Republican majority on the Pinellas County Commission.”

Scherer said he’s running “to protect and improve what makes Pinellas special,” which includes a platform of preserving the environment, lowering taxes, enacting term limits, supporting law enforcement and securing elections.

He called Jennings’ endorsement an honor, noting his impactful role in shaping Pinellas County politics.

“Todd has done an excellent job over the years supporting Republican candidates and defending our conservative way of life here in Pinellas County. I am excited to continue working with him to bring a common-sense approach to local government,” Scherer said.

The endorsement adds to several Scherer has already earned, including most recently from Treasure Island Vice Mayor John Doctor and Redington Beach Vice Mayor Richard Cariello. Those followed another endorsement from St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.

Scherer also recently earned support from Sen. Ed Hooper. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala offered support after fellow Republican Commissioners Dave Eggers and Brian Scott backed Scherer.

He also has support from former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard; the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association; former Pinellas County Sheriff Jim Coats; Sen. Nick DiCeglie; former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Rep. Bernie Jacques; former Clearwater Interim Mayor Aungst; Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr.; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon; and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Scherer has significantly outraised Kennedy in the race, bringing in more than $145,000 through his campaign and another $107,000 via his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised less than $135,000.