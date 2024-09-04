More beach leaders back Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

Two more beach leaders are throwing their weight behind Chris Scherer in his bid for Pinellas County Commission.

Scherer, a Republican, is running for the District 1 seat currently held by Democrat Janet Long, who is retiring.

His latest backers include Treasure Island Vice Mayor John Doctor and Redington Beach Vice Mayor Richard Cariello.

“Chris Scherer is the leader we need in Pinellas County,” Doctor said. “Chris has a strong understanding of the issues facing our beach community, and we can trust him to use his experience as a General Contractor to help repair our infrastructure. I am proud to support his campaign and look forward to working with him to make Pinellas County prosperous for families, seniors, and businesses.”

Cariello praised Scherer for his business sense and economic insight.

“Chris Scherer understands that in order to grow our economy and make our community affordable again, we need to cut taxes, slash regulations, and empower our job creators. Chris Scherer is ready to lead, and I am enthusiastically backing him to deliver results for Pinellas County,” he said.

The endorsements are essential — and follow another endorsement this week from St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila — because Scherer faces a former beach Mayor in his bid for County Commission. Cookie Kennedy, a Democrat, previously served as Mayor of Indian Rocks Beach.

“Vice Mayors Doctor and Cariello are devoted leaders in Treasure Island and Redington Beach, respectively, and I am honored to have their support in this critical race,” Scherer said in a prepared statement announcing the new endorsements.

“I’m running for County Commission to bring a CAN-DO attitude to government here in Pinellas County and tackle our most pressing issues. I look forward to working with Vice Mayors Doctor and Cariello to renourish our beaches and support our incredible coastal communities!”

The GOP has been eyeing Long’s seat for years. It came within striking distance four years ago, but it narrowly missed the chance to flip her seat. Long defeated former Republican Rep. Larry Ahern in that race by just one percentage point.

Scherer graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in finance before relocating to Pinellas County and obtaining his Class-A Contractors and Real Estate Brokerage licenses. He founded Scherer Development in 1994. The company provides clients with development services ranging from site selection and design to construction, leasing and property management.

Scherer said he’s running “to protect and improve what makes Pinellas special,” which includes a platform of preserving the environment, lowering taxes, enacting term limits, supporting law enforcement, and securing elections.

Scherer’s father was a U.S. Naval Captain who served in Vietnam. Scherer said he is an avid volunteer, including at St. Vincent DePaul. He also served from 2010 to 2016 on the St. Pete Development Review Commission.

Scherer also recently earned support from state Sen. Ed Hooper. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala offered support after fellow Republican Commissioners Dave Eggers and Brian Scott backed Scherer.

He also has support from former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard; the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association; former Pinellas County Sheriff Jim Coats; Sen. Nick DiCeglie; former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Rep. Bernie Jacques; former Clearwater Interim Mayor Aungst; Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr.; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon; and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Scherer has significantly outraised Kennedy in the race, with more than $142,000 brought into his campaign and another nearly $96,000 collected via his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised just over $125,000.