September 3, 2024
Adrian Petrila backs Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission to protect St. Pete Beach’s ‘unique character’
Image via Chris Scherer campaign

Finished - Chris Scherer-8
Scherer is running against a former beach Mayor.

St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila is endorsing Chris Scherer for the Pinellas County Commission. 

Scherer, a Republican, is running for the open District 1 seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Janet Long. Scherer faces Democrat Cookie Kennedy. 

“We need more leaders at the local level who understand what makes our beach communities special,” Petrila said. “That is why I’m proud to endorse Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission. Scherer is a conservative businessman who knows how to support local job creators while defending home rule and protecting the unique character of cities like St. Pete Beach. I’m excited to support his campaign.”

It’s worth noting that Scherer’s opponent is the former Mayor of Indian Rocks Beach. 

Scherer gushed praise for Petrila, saying he has “earned a reputation as a determined fighter who will protect our businesses, water, and way of life through conservative decision-making.”

“Communities like St. Pete Beach are huge economic drivers for our county, and I look forward to working with Mayor Petrila to protect everything that makes our beaches special,” Scherer said.

The GOP has been eyeing Long’s seat for years. Four years ago, it came within striking distance, but it narrowly missed the chance to flip her seat. Long defeated former Republican Rep. Larry Ahern in that race by just one percentage point.

Scherer graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in finance before relocating to Pinellas County and obtaining his Class-A Contractors and Real Estate Brokerage licenses. He founded Scherer Development in 1994. The company provides clients with development services ranging from site selection and design to construction, leasing and property management.

Scherer said he’s running “to protect and improve what makes Pinellas special,” which includes a platform of preserving the environment, lowering taxes, enacting term limits, supporting law enforcement, and securing elections.

Scherer’s father was a U.S. Naval Captain who served in Vietnam. Scherer said he is an avid volunteer, including at St. Vincent DePaul. He also served from 2010 to 2016 on the St. Pete Development Review Commission.

Petrila’s endorsement follows one last month from Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. He also recently earned support from state Sen. Ed Hooper. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala offered support after fellow Republican Commissioners Dave Eggers and Brian Scott backed Scherer.

He also has support from former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard; the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association; former Pinellas County Sheriff Jim CoatsSen. Nick DiCeglie; former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Rep. Bernie Jacques; former Clearwater Interim Mayor AungstBelleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr.; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon; and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Scherer has significantly outraised Kennedy in the race, with more than $142,000 brought into his campaign and another nearly $96,000 collected via his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised just over $125,000.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

Categories