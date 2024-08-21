Bruce Rector backs Chris Scherer to provide ‘bold leadership’ on Pinellas County Commission

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector is endorsing Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission in District 1.

Scherer, a Republican, faces Democrat Cookie Kennedy in the November General Election. They are running to succeed Democratic incumbent Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election.

“Chris Scherer is a businessman who understands how critical the beautiful waterways, beaches, and natural environment are to our local economy and quality of life,” Rector said.

“We need his bold leadership to help rebuild our infrastructure, improve wastewater treatment facilities and renourish our beaches. We can count on Chris Scherer and his CAN-DO attitude to get the job done! I am proud to endorse his campaign for Pinellas County Commission.”

Scherer’s backers often make reference to his “can-do” attitude, a nod to a slogan Scherer has been using in his campaign. The local real estate developer called Rector’s endorsement an honor.

“I look forward to working with Mayor Rector and other local leaders to address the unique issues facing our beachside communities, conserving our waters and protecting our #1 industry, tourism,” Scherer said in a prepared statement.

In March, Rector defeated Democrat Kathleen Beckman for Clearwater Mayor, replacing Interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. Rector headlined a Clearwater ticket that enjoyed a red wave of support. Republicans swept the Mayor’s race and all City Council races on the ballot.

The GOP has been eyeing Long’s seat for years, coming within striking distance four years ago, but narrowly missing the chance to flip her seat. Long defeated former Republican Rep. Larry Ahern in that race by just 1 percentage point.

Scherer graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in finance before relocating to Pinellas County and obtaining his Class-A Contractors and Real Estate Brokerage licenses. He founded Scherer Development in 1994. The company provides clients with development services ranging from site selection and design to construction, leasing and property management.

Scherer said he’s running “to protect and improve what makes Pinellas special,” which includes a platform of preserving the environment; lowering taxes; enacting term limits; supporting law enforcement; and securing elections.

Scherer’s father was a U.S. Naval Captain who served in Vietnam. Scherer said he is an avid volunteer, including at St. Vincent DePaul. He also served from 2010 to 2016 on the St. Pete Development Review Commission.

Rector’s endorsement adds to several others, including most recently from Sen. Ed Hooper. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala offered his support after fellow Republican Commissioners Dave Eggers and Brian Scott also backed Scherer.

He also has support from former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard; the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association; former Pinellas County Sheriff Jim Coats; Sen. Nick DiCeglie; former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Rep. Bernie Jacques; former Clearwater Interim Mayor Aungst; Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr.; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon; and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Scherer has so far significantly outraised Kennedy in the race, with more than $142,000 brought in to his campaign and another nearly $96,000 collected via his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised just over $125,000.