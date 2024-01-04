Nick DiCeglie backs Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

Sen. Nick DiCeglie is endorsing Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission.

Scherer is running for the open Pinellas County Commission in District 1 seat. Incumbent Janet Long, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election. Scherer is a Republican, while Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy is running as a Democrat.

“Chris Scherer understands that more government is never the solution when it comes to the prosperity of our families and businesses,” DiCeglie said. “Pinellas County thrives when our leaders act responsibly to cut spending, reduce tax burdens, and eliminate useless regulation. That’s what we strive to accomplish at the state level, and I’m confident Chris Scherer will do the same on the County Commission.”

Scherer said the endorsement was an honor.

“From public safety enhancements to common-sense deregulation and tax cuts, Sen. DiCeglie has never failed to deliver conservative policies that directly improve our way of life here in Pinellas County,” Scherer said. “I look forward to working with him to make our streets safer, our water cleaner, and our homes more affordable again.”

According to the most recent finance reports, Scherer is outraising Kennedy by about 2-to-1. In the third quarter, he brought in $27,535 to his campaign and affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer, which includes fundraising and spending activity from July through September. Scherer has raised about $131,000, compared to Kennedy’s less than $63,000.

Long’s departure from her position sets up an open race for a countywide seat Republicans have long eyed for a flip.

Republicans recently flipped the political makeup of the Pinellas County Commission in the 2022 Midterms and are looking to grow that advantage with a Scherer victory this year.

They’re also eyeing Charlie Justice’s seat, with a bid by Republican Vincent Nowicki to unseat the longtime Democratic Commissioner.

Scherer has received several notable GOP nods, including most recently from former Florida Education Commission Richard Corcoran, and from Rep. Bernie Jacques, Clearwater interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr., former Sen. Jeff Brandes, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.