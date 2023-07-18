July 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Baker endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission
Image via Chris Scherer campaign.

Peter SchorschJuly 18, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.18.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump is notified he’s a target of the U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis dismisses electability concerns as reaction to ‘job’ he’s done as Governor

bakerblackmon
Former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon is also offering his support.

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is throwing his support behind Chris Scherer in his bid for Pinellas County Commission, District 1.

Scherer, a Republican, is running to replace Commissioner Janet Long, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election. Scherer so far faces just one challenger, Democrat Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy.

Republicans are eyeing the open race as an opportunity to grow their lead on the County Commission, which they just secured during the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“Chris Scherer is committed to representing all residents of Pinellas County — bringing us together rather than looking for ways to separate,” Baker said. “He is focused on addressing critical issues such as clean water, housing affordability, and economic prosperity. His experience creating jobs will be invaluable to the County Commission.”

Former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor of St. Pete in 2021, also announced his backing for Scherer.

“I have known Chris Scherer for years as a businessman, philanthropist, and a friend. his passion for our county is unrivaled,” Blackmon said. “From efforts to feed the homeless through his volunteer outreach to solving the housing crisis by building homes and creating jobs in our backyard, he has always served our community. His small business mindset is a desperately needed voice in government.”

Scherer so far has a fundraising edge in the race, with more than $50,000 raised to both his official campaign account and his political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer.

He’s running on a platform of preserving the environment; promoting lower taxes; supporting local law enforcement; enacting term limits; and securing elections.

“It is an honor to have the support of these local leaders,” Scherer said of his latest nods. “Rick Baker truly embodies the can-do spirit we need from our elected officials, and under his leadership, St. Pete developed into a world-class city with a flourishing economy and vibrant way of life.”

Scherer added of Blackmon that his “work on the City Council was integral in energizing our local business sector and preserving the unique character of St. Pete while expanding affordable housing.”

“I’m excited to receive their endorsements and look forward to continuing our work together,” Scherer said.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says he's ready to move on from the 2020 election

nextRon DeSantis deems Ukraine a 'secondary or tertiary' U.S. interest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories