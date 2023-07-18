Rick Baker endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is throwing his support behind Chris Scherer in his bid for Pinellas County Commission, District 1.

Scherer, a Republican, is running to replace Commissioner Janet Long, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election. Scherer so far faces just one challenger, Democrat Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy.

Republicans are eyeing the open race as an opportunity to grow their lead on the County Commission, which they just secured during the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“Chris Scherer is committed to representing all residents of Pinellas County — bringing us together rather than looking for ways to separate,” Baker said. “He is focused on addressing critical issues such as clean water, housing affordability, and economic prosperity. His experience creating jobs will be invaluable to the County Commission.”

Former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor of St. Pete in 2021, also announced his backing for Scherer.

“I have known Chris Scherer for years as a businessman, philanthropist, and a friend. his passion for our county is unrivaled,” Blackmon said. “From efforts to feed the homeless through his volunteer outreach to solving the housing crisis by building homes and creating jobs in our backyard, he has always served our community. His small business mindset is a desperately needed voice in government.”

Scherer so far has a fundraising edge in the race, with more than $50,000 raised to both his official campaign account and his political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer.

He’s running on a platform of preserving the environment; promoting lower taxes; supporting local law enforcement; enacting term limits; and securing elections.

“It is an honor to have the support of these local leaders,” Scherer said of his latest nods. “Rick Baker truly embodies the can-do spirit we need from our elected officials, and under his leadership, St. Pete developed into a world-class city with a flourishing economy and vibrant way of life.”

Scherer added of Blackmon that his “work on the City Council was integral in energizing our local business sector and preserving the unique character of St. Pete while expanding affordable housing.”

“I’m excited to receive their endorsements and look forward to continuing our work together,” Scherer said.