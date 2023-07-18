July 18, 2023
Ron DeSantis says he’s ready to move on from the 2020 election

A.G. GancarskiJuly 18, 20233min1

'I don't want to look back.'

Florida’s Governor is speaking out against Donald Trump’s legal issues being a distraction for voters during the 2024 election.

During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Ron DeSantis said it was time to move on past the 2020 election and the aftermath, with the former President reportedly being a “criminal target” for the Jan. 6 riot.

“This country needs to have a debate about the country’s future. If I’m the nominee, we’ll be able to focus on President Joe Biden’s failures and I’ll be able to articulate a positive vision for the future,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t think it serves us good to have a Presidential Election focused on what happened four years ago in January. And so I want to focus on looking forward,” DeSantis added. “I don’t want to look back.”

“I hope he doesn’t get charged. I don’t think it will be good for the country, but at the same time I’ve got to focus on looking forward and that’s what we’re going to do,” DeSantis said.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis admonished Trump for standing by as chaos happened on January 6, 2021, as supporters tried to stop certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully,” the Governor said during a press conference in West Columbia, South Carolina.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • PeterH

    July 18, 2023 at 4:40 pm

    Dear Ron,
    You may not want to look back at the 2020 election, but Americans must!
    We must remember what happened that day and bring ALL THE CRIMINALS involved with Trump’s attempted coup to justice.

    It is unfortunate that these criminal acts perpetrated by Trump and his associates will directly influence voters in the 2024 election …… but that was Trump’s intention all along. He has delayed and delayed court proceedings…… like he has done all of his life!

    Republicans will pay the price for Trump’s obstruction of justice.

    Reply

