Democrats rally support for Kamala Harris, reproductive freedom in Jacksonville

National and state Democratic leaders rallied the faithful on Jacksonville’s Eastside Wednesday, making the emphatic case that abortion is on the ballot in more ways than one.

Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said that “something different is in the air” in Florida, “and it’s not just the stench of Donald Trump.“

He hit the abortion issue, saying Trump and his “extreme MAGA allies” like Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis want a total abortion ban to “silence our daughters and our mothers” and “turn back the clock.”

The “MVP” or “Madame Vice President” Kamala Harris is the only alternative, the South Carolina Democrat claimed.

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, a former DNC chair from South Florida, made similar points, telling the media “don’t sleep on Florida” as the state is “going to surprise a lot of people” whether the Republicans don’t spend money or “panic” and invest resources.

“This election is existential to our way of life and our democracy,” the Congresswoman claimed, adding that Florida’s Amendment 4 would also help to restore rights “upended” by Republican leadership.

She believes Duval County, which has a Democratic Mayor, will turn out for Harris like they did Joe Biden in 2020.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, noted that the former President’s Supreme Court appointments were intended to “overturn Roe V. Wade.”

“He celebrated it. He said ‘Isn’t this a beautiful thing,'” Fried said, blaming the GOP nominee for Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

Fried also predicted that Harris would carry Florida.

Sen. Tracie Davis, a self-styled “Democrat through and through” who represents Jacksonville, made similar points about “dangerous and cruel” abortion bans across the country.