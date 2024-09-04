September 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Top Senate Democrat backs recreational pot amendment
Florida gets up to speed in awarding licenses to cannabis growers.

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 4, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Laurel Lee cruised through a GOP Primary. Will Pat Kemp put up a bigger fight in CD 15 this November?

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis again urges Floridians to ‘knock on wood’ as hurricane season heats up

HeadlinesInfluence

Man arrested at Boston airport for posting violent threats on Randy Fine

marijuana-greenhouse-farm-blue-hose-above-020122-1
The fight over Amendment 3 is gearing up to be the most expensive campaign on the November ballot.

A top Senate Democrat and member of criminal justice policy and spending committees says he’s supporting Amendment 3 this November, a proposal to make recreational use of pot legal for adults.

“I have seen too many lives ruined by the simple possession of small amounts of marijuana. Aggressive, unfair marijuana laws hurt too many people and destroy too many lives,” Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. said in a statement Wednesday. Powell is  a member of the Florida Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee and Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice.

“I proudly endorse Amendment 3, a measure to allow adults to consume or possess limited amounts of marijuana — a right that over half of America now already enjoys,” Powell said. “Marijuana is here and isn’t going anywhere. We should work hard to make it safe and make sure no one is in jail for personal use of this plant that is, frankly, saving lives.”

In an election cycle where Florida’s status as a battleground state has become significantly diminished, the fight over Amendment 3 is gearing up to be the most expensive campaign on the November ballot.

Citadel CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin dropped $12 million into a committee run by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, that has launched an effort to try to defeat Amendment 3. 

DeSantis appears to be at odds with former President Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican presidential nominee said during an interview Tuesday on Lex Fridman’s podcast that “medical marijuana has been amazing.”

If passed by at least 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would allow adults in Florida to possess and use pot recreationally. Voters approved an amendment to legalize medical marijuana in 2016.

“We are honored to have Sen. Powell’s support, yet another signal that passing Amendment 3 is widely seen as the best path forward for Florida,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for the group backing Amendment 3, Smart & Safe Florida. “Sen. Powell is right: Floridians are paying the price and being left behind as over half of the country enjoys the freedom and peace of mind to access safe, tested marijuana.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Kamala Harris holds 18-point lead over Donald Trump in Palm Beach County

nextDemocrats rally support for Kamala Harris, reproductive freedom in Jacksonville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories