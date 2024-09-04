Top Senate Democrat backs recreational pot amendment

A top Senate Democrat and member of criminal justice policy and spending committees says he’s supporting Amendment 3 this November, a proposal to make recreational use of pot legal for adults.

“I have seen too many lives ruined by the simple possession of small amounts of marijuana. Aggressive, unfair marijuana laws hurt too many people and destroy too many lives,” Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. said in a statement Wednesday. Powell is a member of the Florida Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee and Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice.

“I proudly endorse Amendment 3, a measure to allow adults to consume or possess limited amounts of marijuana — a right that over half of America now already enjoys,” Powell said. “Marijuana is here and isn’t going anywhere. We should work hard to make it safe and make sure no one is in jail for personal use of this plant that is, frankly, saving lives.”

In an election cycle where Florida’s status as a battleground state has become significantly diminished, the fight over Amendment 3 is gearing up to be the most expensive campaign on the November ballot.

Citadel CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin dropped $12 million into a committee run by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, that has launched an effort to try to defeat Amendment 3.

DeSantis appears to be at odds with former President Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican presidential nominee said during an interview Tuesday on Lex Fridman’s podcast that “medical marijuana has been amazing.”

If passed by at least 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would allow adults in Florida to possess and use pot recreationally. Voters approved an amendment to legalize medical marijuana in 2016.