September 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alexcia Cox nets PAC endorsements from Boca Raton Chamber, Palm Beach North Chamber
Image via Alexcia Cox.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 23, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Robert Boland: The future of college athlete pay hinges on the presidential election

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Get over it’: Lincoln Project ad features Sam Elliott urging skeptical voters to drop prejudices, support Kamala Harris

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Former Miami-Dade Commissioner backs Annette Taddeo for Clerk and Comptroller

Alexcia Cox
She vowed to keep Palm Beach County ‘a safe and prosperous place for both our residents and businesses to thrive.’

Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox’s bid for Palm Beach State Attorney is getting some love from the political arms of two of the county’s Chambers of Commerce.

Cox’s campaign announced endorsements from BLU-PAC and NorthPAC, the political committees of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, respectively.

Those endorsements join others from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo21 local Black leaders, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach Police County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

“Having the trust and endorsement of the business community, including NorthPAC and BLU-PAC means so much to me and my campaign,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Our community’s safety is the foundation for economic growth and the overall well-being of our region. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Palm Beach County remains a safe and prosperous place for both our residents and businesses to thrive.”

An 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence unit, conviction review unit and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite offices, Cox would make history with a win this year by becoming Palm Beach County’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot.

Through Nov. 5, voters will be able to choose between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas for the State Attorney job.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's unemployment rate for August was 3.3%, holding steady for fifth straight month

nextFormer Pinellas GOP head, current Belleair Town Commissioner backs Chris Scherer for County Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories