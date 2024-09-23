Alexcia Cox nets PAC endorsements from Boca Raton Chamber, Palm Beach North Chamber

Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox’s bid for Palm Beach State Attorney is getting some love from the political arms of two of the county’s Chambers of Commerce.

Cox’s campaign announced endorsements from BLU-PAC and NorthPAC, the political committees of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, respectively.

Those endorsements join others from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, 21 local Black leaders, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach Police County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

“Having the trust and endorsement of the business community, including NorthPAC and BLU-PAC means so much to me and my campaign,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Our community’s safety is the foundation for economic growth and the overall well-being of our region. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Palm Beach County remains a safe and prosperous place for both our residents and businesses to thrive.”

An 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence unit, conviction review unit and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite offices, Cox would make history with a win this year by becoming Palm Beach County’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot.

Through Nov. 5, voters will be able to choose between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas for the State Attorney job.