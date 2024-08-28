‘She’s the best’: Ric Bradshaw, Joseph Abruzzo back Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney

Both Palm Beach’s top cop and its chief public records custodian want to see Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox take over as the county’s prime prosecutor.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and Clerk Joseph Abruzzo are endorsing Cox for State Attorney.

Both stressed how important the synergy between the Sheriff, State Attorney and Clerk offices is for public safety.

“I’m proud to endorse Alexcia Cox as our next State Attorney and look forward to working with her to make sure we have a strong law and order partnership in Palm Beach County,” Bradshaw said.

“She’s the best person to be our next State Attorney and work side by side with me as we protect our residents.”

Abruzzo said that he, Bradshaw and Cox “stand united in prioritizing Palm Beach County’s safety.”

“Alexcia brings nearly two decades of trusted experience and dedication, making her the best candidate to tackle violent criminals and those who prey on our community,” he said.

“By working together, we can activate new programs, such as a property fraud task force, because it will take all of us working side by side to get ahead of those who want to harm and defraud our residents. With Alexcia Cox’s leadership and our collaborative efforts, we will safeguard our community against those who seek to harm it, ensuring Palm Beach County remains a place where safety and justice prevail.”

Cox captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. Voters will choose Nov. 5 between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern, and no-party lawyer Adam Farkas.

She carries endorsements from outgoing Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, the Fraternal Order of Police, AFL-CIO, more than 60 current and former elected leaders, and several other union and advocacy organizations.

If elected, the 18-year veteran prosecutor would make history as Palm Beach’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She said she is “deeply honored” to have Bradshaw and Abruzzo’s support, whom she called “incredibly dedicated public servants in our community.”

“I thank them for their trust in my ability to lead the State Attorney’s Office,” she said. “Together, we will continue our shared work to enhance public safety, ensure justice for all, and maintain the highest standards of accountability within our system of law and order.”