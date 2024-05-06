May 6, 2024
AFL-CIO group endorses ‘strong champion’ Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney
Alexcia Cox is running to succeed Dave Aronberg as State Attorney in Palm Beach County.

Jesse Scheckner

Alexcia Cox
‘Alexcia has proven herself as a dedicated advocate for public safety, justice, and fairness.’

Alexcia Cox’s bid to succeed fellow Democrat Dave Aronberg as the State Attorney for Palm Beach County now carries an endorsement from a local chapter of America’s largest trade union federation.

Pat Emmert, President of the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO, said his group is “excited” to endorse Cox for State Attorney.

Cox works today as Deputy Chief Assistant at the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. She’s been with the office since August 2005.

“Alexcia has proven herself as a dedicated advocate for public safety, justice, and fairness, and we are confident she will be a strong champion for the working people of Palm Beach County and their families,” Emmert said in a statement.

Cox said she is “deeply honored” by the endorsement, which her office announced Thursday.

“As someone who has dedicated my entire career to serving the people of Palm Beach County, I am proud to have the support of workers and working families,” she said. “As our next State Attorney, I will remain committed to keeping our residents and families safe while leading with integrity and ensuring that our justice system works for everyone.”

Cox leads a seven-person field in total fundraising for the State Attorney job, which Aronberg confirmed last June he would not seek again. That might not be the case much longer.

Last quarter, Republican former federal and Palm Beach prosecutor Sam Stern stacked more than $116,000 in less than two months, not including a $25,000 self-loan.

As of April 1, Cox held about $163,000 of the $174,000 she’s raised since she entered the contest last June.

Stern faces just one Republican Primary opponent, Forrest Freedman, while Cox must get past retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva, defense lawyer Gregg Lerman and Palm Beach Chief State Attorney Craig Williams, who raised more than $137,000 since July, inclusive of a $50,000 self-loan.

The winner of each Primary will face one another and no-party candidate Adam Farkas, who filed to run on April 8 but reported raising more than $50,000 through his political committee beforehand.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

