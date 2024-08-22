Dave Aronberg backs ‘unwavering’ Alexcia Cox to succeed him as Palm Beach State Attorney

With the Primary in the rearview, outgoing Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg is making clear who he hopes will succeed him: Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox.

Cox captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. She’s set to face lawyer Sam Stern, who outpaced one other Republican on Tuesday.

Aronberg, a fellow Democrat who confirmed last June that he would not seek a fourth term, said in a statement that Cox is amply “prepared to keep all Palm Beach County residents safe.”

“I’ve dedicated my career to serving our community with integrity and a commitment to justice. That’s why today, I am proud to endorse Alexcia Cox in the General Election for Palm Beach County State Attorney. I have seen firsthand her leadership and courtroom experience in holding dangerous criminals accountable,” he said.

“Throughout her career, Alexcia has led with an unwavering dedication to public safety and justice. That’s why I was proud to elevate her to Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, and I am proud to support and endorse her campaign.”

Cox, an 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence and conviction review units and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite office, would make history with a win this year. If she defeats Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas, she would be Palm Beach’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She also carries endorsements from the Fraternal Order of Police, AFL-CIO, more than 60 current and former elected leaders and several other union and advocacy organizations.

Of Aronberg’s nod, Cox said she is “truly honored.”

“For the past 12 years, he has inspired and led our community with distinction. I am grateful for his trust in my ability to continue this critical work,” she said in a statement.

“Together, we have been a strong force in taking on violent criminals and prosecuting crimes because we believe in seeking justice for victims and holding dangerous criminals accountable. I am running for State Attorney to continue that work so that we can create a safer Palm Beach County for our residents and families.”

The General Election is on Nov. 5.