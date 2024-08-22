August 22, 2024
Jack Brewer Foundation head, Aetna leader back fatherhood initiatives during South Bay Correctional tour
Stock image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsAugust 22, 2024

father and son on sunset beach
The groups aim to elevate fathers' involvement in their children's lives.

Two Florida powerhouses are joining forces to support fatherhood initiatives across the state.

During a tour of the South Bay Correctional Facility near Lake Okeechobee, Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) Chair Jack Brewer and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Jennifer Sweet raised awareness for the critical role that fatherhood plays in improving health outcomes, economic stability, and the social and emotional well-being of communities across the state.

“We believe that strong fathers are at the core of strong families, and in turn, strong communities,” Brewer said. “I’m excited to see companies like Aetna stepping up to be involved in the social aspects of our communities, serving the same vulnerable populations that we are so passionate about helping.”

JBF runs a Heroes initiative, including the affiliated 2nd Chance Fatherhood Initiative, which seeks to end “America’s Fatherhood crisis” by bringing “biblical truth back to the foundation of our nation’s institutions.”

It specifically targets “the 6 million-plus men impacted by the criminal justice system” and “America’s 18.5 million fatherless children” through mentoring the kids and empowering fathers.

JBF is a global aid organization that has managed more than $80 million in medical aid and safely delivered millions of pounds of food to those in need. The organization supports more than 35 orphan care centers and facilitates rehabilitation programs to families impacted by the criminal justice system. It also delivers sports equipment to more than 1 million underserved children.

Aetna has also taken an interest in fatherhood initiatives, including through its Fatherhood Task Force of South Florida, which aims to increase fathers’ involvement in children’s lives by raising awareness and providing education to expectant and new fathers. The program offers parenting workshops for men and develops and promotes programs for dads in schools to increase engagement in their children’s education.

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

