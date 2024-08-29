‘Passion for public service’: Lois Frankel endorses Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is all in on Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach County State Attorney.

Cox’s campaign announced that Frankel, a fellow Democrat who represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District and has served in Congress since 2013, is backing Cox’s bid to succeed Dave Aronberg as the county’s top prosecutor.

“I am proud to endorse Alexcia Cox as our next State Attorney,” Frankel said in a statement.

“Alexcia has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to justice and community safety. Her passion for public service and dedication to safeguarding our residents are evident in everything she does. Alexcia’s leadership has led to significant advancements in public safety and critical initiatives that support victims while holding offenders accountable.”

Cox, now Palm Beach County’s Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, is an 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence and conviction review units and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite office.

With a win on Nov. 5, she would make history as Palm Beach County’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

Cox captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. Voters will choose on Nov. 5 between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas.

She’s also running with endorsements from Aronberg, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, the Fraternal Order of Police, AFL-CIO, more than 60 current and former elected leaders, and several other union and advocacy organizations.

Cox said she is “deeply honored” to have Frankel’s support.

“Her endorsement is a testament to our shared commitment to justice and public service,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community and working to ensure that Palm Beach County remains a safe and just place for all its residents.”