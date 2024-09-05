September 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘She shows up’: Police union endorses Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney
Image via Alexcia Cox

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 5, 20244min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.5.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Katherine Mullinax appointed to Palm Beach County Court

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Poll: Democrats on track to flip Palm Beach County Commission back to blue

Alexcia Cox
‘We are confident that Alexcia is the right choice to lead the State Attorney's Office.’

A law enforcement union representing some 5,000 Palm Beach cops wants Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox to be the county’s top prosecutor.

The Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is joining many others — including the person who holds the job now — in backing Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney.

“With nearly two decades of service to the Palm Beach County community in our State Attorney’s Office, Alexcia Cox has clearly demonstrated her unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that our communities remain safe,” Palm Beach PBA President John Kazanjian said in a statement.

“Alexcia has earned the trust of law enforcement professionals in our community because she shows up, listens to our concerns, and takes decisive action. We are confident that Alexcia is the right choice to lead the State Attorney’s Office and will continue to work with law enforcement to keep Palm Beach County safe.”

The PBA nod adds to others from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, 21 local Black leaders, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

She said she’s “deeply honored” to have the PBA’s support.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and I am committed to ensuring they have a trusted partner leading the State Attorney’s Office,” she said. “Together, we will continue to uphold justice, ensure accountability, and prioritize safety for all residents of Palm Beach County.”

An 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence unit, conviction review unit and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite offices, Cox would make history with a win this year by becoming Palm Beach’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. Voters will choose on Nov. 5 between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas.

A late August poll by Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert found Cox is on track to beat Stern, her closest competitor, by a 16-percentage-point margin.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 9.5.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • ELVIS

    September 5, 2024 at 6:59 pm

    Good luck, Ms. Cox,
    Maybe the “BIG RED WAVE” and all of The Wave’s Down Ballot “RIP CURRENTS” wont be detrimental to your election.
    Please let me, ELVIS, know if you want to switch parties and run as a SAGE PATRIOT.
    Thanks Ms. Cox,
    ELVIS [FKA EARL]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories