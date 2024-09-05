‘She shows up’: Police union endorses Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney

A law enforcement union representing some 5,000 Palm Beach cops wants Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox to be the county’s top prosecutor.

The Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is joining many others — including the person who holds the job now — in backing Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney.

“With nearly two decades of service to the Palm Beach County community in our State Attorney’s Office, Alexcia Cox has clearly demonstrated her unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that our communities remain safe,” Palm Beach PBA President John Kazanjian said in a statement.

“Alexcia has earned the trust of law enforcement professionals in our community because she shows up, listens to our concerns, and takes decisive action. We are confident that Alexcia is the right choice to lead the State Attorney’s Office and will continue to work with law enforcement to keep Palm Beach County safe.”

The PBA nod adds to others from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, 21 local Black leaders, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

She said she’s “deeply honored” to have the PBA’s support.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and I am committed to ensuring they have a trusted partner leading the State Attorney’s Office,” she said. “Together, we will continue to uphold justice, ensure accountability, and prioritize safety for all residents of Palm Beach County.”

An 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence unit, conviction review unit and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite offices, Cox would make history with a win this year by becoming Palm Beach’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. Voters will choose on Nov. 5 between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas.

A late August poll by Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert found Cox is on track to beat Stern, her closest competitor, by a 16-percentage-point margin.