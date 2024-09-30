‘Don’t count Florida out’: Democrats say late investment allows them to make the case against GOP leadership

Less than 40 days out from the General Election, national Democrats are investing in Florida after all.

That’s the news from the Florida Democratic Party (FDP). Members highlighted a number of last-minute investments from outside the Sunshine State. That includes a $400,000 investment in Florida Democratic Party efforts, a multimillion-dollar campaign boosting U.S. Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and the recent addition of congressional candidate Whitney Fox to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red To Blue program.

“We have been saying it all along, don’t count Florida out,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried, “and I’m excited to say that the message has been heard, and help is finally on its way.”

Florida Republicans scoffed at the investment, saying all signs remain clear that Florida has become a solidly red state.

“I’ve always said Florida is the Democrats’ fool’s gold,” Evan Power, Republican Party of Florida Chair, told radio host Drew Steele.

“They always come out. I think Nikki Fried’s trying to sell a comms strategy to make herself look more powerful. Let’s dig into the numbers. We have 1,050,000 more registered Republicans. Now’s the time we’re going to have to turn them out.”

Fried said the fresh investments will help counter gains in Republican registrations in recent years.

“It is putting the infrastructure and more boots on the ground knocking on doors,” she said. “As you continue to hear from me, time and time again, we’ve hit 1.5 million doors. We have made close to 6.3 million phone calls, 13 million text messages. This gives us the groundswell, the people on the ground, to help organize.”

A push for Mucarsel-Powell on TV airwaves could also soon help close the gap in increasingly close polls.

Of course, a press call also discussed hurricane recovery after Helene hit the state — and the degree to which that could shape politics in the state in coming weeks. Many credit Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian in 2022 for his landslide re-election. Will response to Helene help U.S. Sen. Rick Scott or U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican incumbents Mucarsel-Powell and Fox hope to displace?

Fried said Democrats will discuss how Republican policies, including under Scott during two terms as Governor, have made the state more vulnerable to natural disasters.

“We refused to actually find solutions to the insurance crisis by having insurance companies coming into the state under-capitalized,” Fried said. “And then we move forward to Ron DeSantis, who now has physically taken climate change out of the Florida Statutes. And now we have even a bigger debacle when it comes to our insurance crisis. And he continues to say the solution is to knock on wood and hope a hurricane doesn’t hit. But hurricanes have hit and continue to hit.”