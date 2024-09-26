September 26, 2024
DCCC adds Whitney Fox to Red to Blue program as she aims to unseat Anna Paulina Luna
Image via Whitney Fox for Congress.

Whitney Fox
That makes the Pinellas Democrat the first and only Florida candidate to make the list this election cycle.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) just added Whitney Fox to its Red to Blue program.

That puts the Pinellas Democrat on among those candidates House Democrats consider most likely to flip a Republican-held district. Fox in August won the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, in November.

“Pinellas County voters are tired of Anna Paulina Luna’s far-right extremism in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Washington Democrat and Chair of the DCCC.

“Instead of working to lower costs and strengthen border security, Luna is constantly chasing headlines and sowing dysfunction. Whitney Fox is the pragmatic, solutions-oriented leader that Floridians deserve. She will put their needs above petty partisanship and is ready to come to Congress and fight for the people.”

Naming Fox to the Red to Blue program signals to national donors the belief she can win the battleground district. Up until this point, only 30 Democratic House candidates in the country were named to that list for the 2022 election cycle. Fox is one of three Democrats added on Thursday.

Fox is the only Florida candidate in the Red to Blue program out of 20 running in Republican-held U.S. House districts.

Luna, a freshman, flipped Florida’s 13th Congressional District from Democratic to Republican control in 2022 as the GOP overperformed statewide in the Sunshine State. She previously ran in 2020 and lost to then-U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat who ran for Governor in 2022 instead of seeking re-election.

During the redistricting process in 2022, a congressional map demanded by Gov. Ron DeSantis changed the configuration of the district from one where Democrat Joe Biden won a majority of votes cast in 2020. Under the current lines, Republican Donald Trump won 53% of the vote to Biden’s 46%.

In 2022, 58% of voters favored DeSantis over Crist and 56% supported GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election over Democrat Val Demings. Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn with 53% of the vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories