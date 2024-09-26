Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.24

Good Thursday morning. And Godspeed, friends

Overnight Update — Helene is gaining power as the dangerous storm is projected to travel across the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and hit landfall as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 11 p.m. update showed the hurricane about 425 miles from Tampa. “Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts,” the NHC said. “Strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening.” The NHC warns about deadly storm surges reaching up to 20 feet in some areas and the possibility of tornadoes. Estimated storm surges are in Carrabelle to Suwannee River — 15-20 feet; Apalachicola to Carrabelle — 10-15 feet; Suwannee River to Chassahowitzka — 10-15 feet; Chassahowitzka to Anclote River — 8-12 feet; Indian Pass to Apalachicola — 6-10 feet; Anclote River to the middle of Longboat Key — 5-8 feet; Tampa Bay — 5-8 feet; the middle of Longboat Key to Englewood — 4-7 feet; east of Mexico Beach to Indian Pass — 3-5 feet; Englewood to Flamingo — 3-5 feet; and Charlotte Harbor — 3-5 feet.

🍝 — All eyes on the spaghetti models: Since Tuesday night, models have been relatively firm on their predictions for Helene’s eventual landfall, with models primarily in consensus on a direct impact somewhere in the Big Bend area. Some models skew further to the east, along the Panhandle, while others move further west in Big Bend. But the storm is clearly headed in that general direction, sparing the Tampa Bay area again while wreaking havoc on those further north.

🍦 — The cone of uncertainty: While spaghetti models show consensus on a Big Bend landfall, the cone of uncertainty reiterates, with possible landfall running from about Panama City in the west to about Steinhatchee further east. With a storm this size, though, everyone in the cone — and many people outside it — is about to get smacked with severe weather and potentially historic storm surges.

⛈ — Radar already shows bands rolling in: With Helene still hours from landfall, her massive bands are already swamping the Sunshine State, with the telltale greens, reds and oranges flinging out from Helene’s now-formed eye. The large size means the entire state will feel some impacts of the storm, even as the worst of it heads toward Big Bend.

🌀 — Don’t miss any weather action: The Orlando Sentinel has compiled a “playlist” of live webcams that were still online and streaming as of Wednesday evening. As long as the feeds stay live, those who have evacuated, or anyone who likes a good storm, can watch as Helene bears down on Florida, whether in Apalachicola, Destin, or several other options where the storm is expected to have severe impacts.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SenRickScott: I just left Franklin County and I have one message: listen to law enforcement and EVACUATE. We are now expecting #Helene to be a CAT 4 storm at landfall with DEADLY STORM SURGE … up to 20ft of storm surge in the Big Bend. You can’t survive storm surge. 20ft is unimaginable and will KILL YOU. If law enforcement is advising you to get out, listen to them. The team here in Franklin County is doing everything they can to keep families safe, but every Floridian needs to do their part.

—@JohnFSnyder: Every Floridian knows it could just as easily be their community in the bull’s-eye of this #hurricane. That is why all 22.5 Million of us are thinking about and praying for our friends & family in the path of this storm.

—@DannyBurgess: Praying for our fellow Floridians in the Big Bend and Panhandle areas of Florida. They have been through so much already and our hearts go out to them as they brace for yet another major hurricane.

—@JenniferCanady: Just picked up my chain saw from being serviced at Crowder Brothers @AceHardware. Just in time. Here we go, Florida!

—@goni_lessan: Writing on deadline in the carport of a very nice couple who let me file my story using their Wi-Fi. The view is pretty great. Won’t be this calm tomorrow, though. Stay safe, everyone.

—@GrayRohrer: hey, PR firms, maybe give it a rest with the content farming listicle pitches about an imminent catastrophe?

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORIES —

“Big Bend braces for Cat. 4 hurricane, 132 mph winds, 20-foot storm surge” via William Hatfield and Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The expected Category 3 hurricane closing in on Florida’s Big Bend has already prompted three coastal counties – Franklin, Wakulla and Taylor – to order all residents to evacuate in the face of a projected and “not survivable” 15-foot storm surge. Helene could also become Tallahassee’s worst windstorm in recorded history as 100 mph winds meet “Tree City USA.” Ryan Truchelut, founder of WeatherTiger and a hurricane forecaster for the USA Today Network-Florida, said Helene, which became a hurricane Wednesday morning, is a storm without precedent. “Helene stands toe-to-toe with any of the threats that Florida has faced over the past 10 years or indeed really over hurricane history.”

“Jim Cantore is in Tallahassee as a catastrophic Hurricane Helene closes in” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — The Weather Channel’s Cantore is in Tallahassee. Around 4 p.m., Cantore posted on X he was in “TLH.” One hour later, Hurricane Helene was predicted to have 130 mph winds at landfall, making it a category 4. It was confirmed when Cantore was spotted getting ready for a live shot on Monroe Street across from the Florida Capitol. Earlier Wednesday, Cantore was in Port Richey, and before that he was in Hudson Beach, just over 7 miles north of there. Cantore is one of the best-known meteorologists on television and has become known as a harbinger of hurricane damage for nearly four decades.

What Steve Schale is reading — “Waffle House says Tallahassee locations will stay open for now as Helene approaches” via Kyla A. Sanford of the Tallahassee Democrat — Known for its 24/7 service, Waffle House remains a beacon of hope during severe storms. And the good news for Tallahassee: The restaurant chain is keeping its doors open for now in Tallahassee, even as Hurricane Helene approaches. Waffle House executives have been in constant communication Wednesday to determine the status of the city’s local diners, and others in the trajectory of Helene. The chain’s website shows eight 24-hour locations in the immediate vicinity and one in Crawfordville opens 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. “Right now, it’s a wait-and-see attitude,” Njeri Boss, vice president of food safety and public relations, said. “We will be monitoring the rest of the day, all night and the foreseeable future.”





—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

Wait, what? — “JD Vance attends Winter Park fundraiser amid Florida’s hurricane emergency” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Republican vice-presidential candidate Vance headlined a Winter Park fundraiser that guests spent from $5,000 to $100,000 to attend, according to GOP sources. Roads were shut down in the neighborhood south of Lake Virginia around the lakefront home of prominent GOP fundraisers Diane and Eric Holm, two of the largest franchise owners of Golden Corral restaurants. The Holms were listed as “hosts” on an invitation for the event posted online. Florida Democrats, some of whom stood on nearby sidewalks waving signs for Kamala Harris’ campaign, slammed Vance for holding the event despite Florida being in a state of emergency as Helene approached.

—”Orange Co. Dems slam Vance for Winter Park fundraiser as hurricane threatens Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Watching Hurricane Helene coverage? You might see Kamala Harris” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Per Medium Buying, Harris is up on the Weather Channel through Sept. 30. Viewers in the Sunshine State will likely see the Vice President through late Thursday night, with Helene expected to make landfall around the Big Bend. The Harris ad delivers a positive message, with the candidate vowing to be a “President for all Americans.” The storm will barrel into Georgia from there and will likely impact western North Carolina. Polling suggests that ads in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina could prove potent on the cable channel.

Always a Florida Man connection — “Meet the GOP personal injury lawyer buying his own Donald Trump ads” via Ken Bensinger, Nicholas Nehamas and Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times — Late last week, a series of TV ads began running in Pennsylvania blasting Harris’ record on law enforcement and immigration. For audiences in a crucial swing state, the pro-Trump spots might seem unremarkable — just more mudslinging between episodes of “Access Hollywood” and “America’s Got Talent” during the presidential race’s homestretch. But unlike the ads pumped out by candidates and big-money super PACs, these spots were paid for and produced by a single person: a Trump donor named Dan Newlin. Newlin — a publicity-loving personal injury lawyer in Central Florida — has paid for more presidential campaign advertising this cycle than many advocacy groups or professional organizations.

“Trump super PAC, Right for America, plans biggest buy” via Mike Allen of Axios — Right for America PAC, a Palm Beach, Florida-based super PAC backing Trump, has booked a monster $40 million in ad spending between Labor Day and Election Day, Axios has learned. This is a notable boost for the Trump campaign, which is being outraised and outspent by the Harris campaign. Right for America’s biggest donor is billionaire Ike Perlmutter — former Chair of Marvel Entertainment, a Trump friend and Mar-a-Lago member — and his wife, Laurie. Right for America has raised nearly $70 million and spent $10 million on advertising before Labor Day. Right for America has booked $37.2 million in advertising across broadcast TV, cable TV, satellite TV, regional sports networks and OTT/CTV (streaming TV) between Labor Day and Election Day.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“‘Don’t believe the lies’: Recreational pot ad says Florida can increase competition in marijuana market” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Critics of a recreational pot amendment have attacked it as a so-called “Big Weed” giveaway. But a new ad promoting Amendment 3 says Gov. Ron DeSantis is the one stifling marijuana market competition. “False,” a 30-second video from the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, directly addresses accusations about Amendment 3’s backers having the most to gain from legalization. The ad insinuates that other financial parties are trying to stop legalization. “Tallahassee special interests are lying about Amendment 3,” a narrator states, as screencaps of a Vote No on 3 ad appear. “The truth? This is a competition where consumers win.” The ad references fact checks, including one by WPTV, already done on an anti-marijuana ad that said Amendment 3 would create a monopoly.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“As Whitney Fox tries to differentiate herself from foe Anna Paulina Luna, she just made a hurricane-sized mistake” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — On Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m., Fox’s campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District sent out a fundraising email to supporters asking “everyone reading this” to chip in $5 or $10 to help the campaign “reach Whitney’s final public fundraising deadline of the election.” There’s nothing unusual about the email. But something is lacking in tact. Shortly before the email went out, Pinellas County issued mandatory evacuations for people in Zone A, those in low-lying areas prone to flooding and those in mobile homes. Those people are most likely worried more right now about grabbing sandbags to mitigate what could be a considerable flooding event due to Hurricane Helene or making plans to get out of dodge. They’re probably not thinking about cutting a check to anyone’s campaign.

—”Respectfully asking for two minutes of your time,” “You need to see this” (from Debbie Mucarsel Powell)

—”Whitney Fox Endorsed by the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

— STATEWIDE —

“Jimmy Patronis preparing search and rescue teams to find residents after Hurricane Helene” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Patronis has activated 13 Florida Urban Search & Rescue teams as Helene spins in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center projects that the hurricane may grow to a Category 3 event with winds possibly exceeding 150 mph. With such a powerful storm, and despite evacuation orders being issued for multiple counties, many people will likely need help leaving the devastation as Helene moves north and out of Florida sometime Thursday night into Friday morning. Those search and rescue teams that have been activated have already been positioned in critical locations around the state. Patronis said in a news release that the search and rescue teams involve about 1,100 personnel. “These men and women are the tip of the spear when it comes to saving lives following hurricanes. Three Florida Task Forces have been pre-staged at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala, along with two communication units and a fire engine and ambulance strike team,” Patronis said.

“State Board of Education OKs legislative budget ask for next year” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The State Board of Education voted to ask the Legislature for $27.2 billion — up about $167 million from this fiscal year — for the 2025-26 education operating and fixed outlay budget. “The education budget — it’s one of the largest budget items where we have discretion,” Chair Ben Gibson said during the meeting. “I think it really shows where the state of Florida’s priorities are. … I think this is something we can all be proud of.” The Board unanimously approved the upcoming legislative request during a virtual meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes. The original in-person St. Augustine meeting was canceled as Florida prepares for Hurricane Helene.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Ethics Committee releases some details of its investigation into Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An official referral indicating possible, but unproven, wrongdoing by Cherfilus-McCormick, was made public Wednesday by the U.S. House Ethics Committee. The Committee released the report from the Office of Congressional Ethics. In the report, referred to the Committee a year ago, the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics determined “there is substantial reason to believe” that the South Florida Democrat’s campaign committee “accepted and failed to report contributions exceeding contribution limits” and that her campaign committee “failed to report transactions between the campaign committee and Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick’s businesses.” If those allegations and two others are proven, the referral said, Chefilus-McCormick “may have violated House Rules, standards of conduct and federal law.”

“Matt Gaetz gets Florida Bar complaint following sex party allegations” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal — A South Florida artist and activist has filed a complaint to The Florida Bar against U.S. Rep. Gaetz following allegations the Congressman attended a “sex party” with illicit drugs and a teenage girl present. Chaz Stevens filed a bar complaint last week accusing Gaetz of violating the organization’s prohibitions against criminal conduct, deceit and “conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.” As first reported by the media outlet NOTUS, a federal court filing in a defamation lawsuit against the alleged host of the “sex party” cited sealed, sworn testimony from two women and a 17-year-old girl placing Gaetz at a 2017 gathering in Lake Mary that featured cocaine, marijuana, Ecstasy, and sexual activity.

“Democrats and Republicans finally agree on something: America faces a retirement crisis” via Daniel de Visé of USA Today — A recent survey from a global investment firm uncovered a rare point on which Republicans and Democrats seem to agree: America faces a retirement savings crisis. Only about half of American households have retirement savings accounts. The Social Security program may soon run short of funds, and those benefits were never meant to cover the total retirement costs. In an August survey, BlackRock asked 1,000 registered voters for their thoughts on retirement security in America. The responses transcended party lines. When the survey asked voters if they think there is a retirement savings crisis in this country, 93% of Republicans answered yes, joined by 86% of Democrats and 94% of independents.

“Union accuses Brightline of obstructing organizing bid, asks U.S. DOT to block future funding” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A union seeking to organize onboard Brightline workers in Florida is accusing management of hindering the effort and has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to consider blocking future federal funding for the high-speed railroad. In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) alleges the company has “repeatedly and aggressively blocked these workers” from exercising their right to be freely represented by the union of their choice. Brightline Florida has engaged anti-union law firms to delay a vote to organize, and they are actively pressuring workers to oppose unionizing.” The letter, dated Sept. 19, is signed by John Samuelsen, the TWU president based in Washington.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Palm Beach County calls off classes for Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s public schools will be closed Thursday in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Helene. The School District announced the closure and cancellation of Thursday’s classes and after-school activities. Palm Beach joins nearby Martin and St. Lucie counties in calling off classes. According to the Florida Department of Education, school buses cannot operate safely when winds exceed 35 miles per hour. Of Palm Beach County’s nearly 189,000 students, more than 54,000 take buses that run along 500 routes each day. School officials said normal operations will resume Friday, and the district will not need to add a day to this year’s calendar to make up for Thursday’s closure.

—”Palm Beach County schools will close Thursday, while schools will open in Broward and Miami-Dade” via Abigail Hasebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Controversial Miami-Dade cop cited non-existent law to cuff Dolphins player, video reveals” via Devoun Cetoute and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade police officer Danny Torres was lambasted by many in the public for his actions during the controversial handcuffing of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill outside of Hard Rock Stadium — eventually leading to an investigation and reassignment earlier this month. Weeks later, new details reveal Torres may have lied about a non-existent law that landed Dolphins’ venerable veteran Calais Campbell in cuffs alongside Hill. On Sept. 8, Hill was not the only Dolphins player to find themselves in a tense interaction with police just hours before their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell and Jonnu Smith came to Hill’s aid but were met with shouting and waving handcuffs.

“‘Political theater’ says Damian Pardo of Miami Downtown Development’s budget flap” via Damian Pardo for the Miami Herald — Since being elected to the Miami City Commission representing District 2, I have been a strong proponent of lowering taxes. Just a few weeks after being sworn in, I proposed and voted for a $25 million tax reduction in last year’s budget — one of Miami’s most significant tax cuts. Unfortunately, some vocal activists in my district aim to deceive and ignore the facts to further their political aspirations. The fabricated controversy in Miami’s District 2 over the Miami Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) draft budget is a perfect example of dishonesty in our politics. The DDA proposed a lower millage (tax) rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Still, in the face of climbing real estate values, downtown residents would have to pay nominally more this year over last year’s dollar value. Yet, if the DDA were to reduce proposed taxes, all that would mean is that for savings of $2-$6 a year per household, the needs demanded by residents would once again go unaddressed.

“Your property taxes: $124M for construction projects; Commission aides get big salary hikes” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — County Commissioners adopted, as expected, a budget on final reading that is expected to raise county property taxes for most taxpayers despite keeping the millage rate at $4.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The reason taxes will increase: Property values had risen by 9% in 2023. Commissioners have cut the tax rate in the past two years, dipping into reserves or surplus revenue. Last year, the cut was 4.6%, enough that most homesteaded property owners did not see a tax increase. The only larger percentage reduction in the millage or tax rate in the past 31 years was during the Great Recession in 2008.

“Doral set to limit alcohol sales, mandate security plans at bars and lounges” via Chris Hush of NBC Miami — Doral has set new time limits on alcohol sales within the city limits. On top of that, a new ordinance requires several security steps that late-night establishments must take. The requirements are set to take effect Oct. 1. According to Doral City Attorney Raul Gastesi, establishments with an extended hours permit must stop serving alcohol by 2:30 a.m., a rollback from 3:50 a.m. All other bars must stop serving alcohol by 1:30 a.m. To apply for an extended hours permit, establishments must provide a security plan that the police department approves. They will also be required to have at least one security guard on-site, and a metal detecting wand must be used to check each customer.

“A longtime advocate vs. an incumbent. Meet the candidates for Doral City Council Seat 1” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — The upcoming electoral cycle in Doral could shift the tone of debate in the city’s heated political atmosphere, which has recently led to deadlocked votes. The two factions of the Council each claim to be the true advocates for residents while accusing the other side of pursuing an agenda for personal gain. Three of the five Council seats are up for grabs in November, with two incumbents — Mayor Christi Fraga and Seat 1 Council member Rafael Pineyro — seeking re-election. Fraga and Pineyro frequently vote together, while Council members Digna Cabral, Maureen Porras and Oscar Puig-Corve are often on the opposing side. Puig-Corve’s Seat 3 is also on the ballot after he decided not to seek re-election.

“3 rivals in race for Hollywood’s District 6 Commission seat” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Hollywood voters will choose a Mayor and two Commissioners in the city’s upcoming elections Nov. 5. The winners will play a key role in the city’s growth and how the Commission tackles controversial issues — everything from setting the property tax rate to deciding whether to approve high-rise towers downtown and beyond. Idelma Quintana, the incumbent, joined the Commission in 2022 after Linda Sherwood resigned two years before her term was up. Quintana, a former public schoolteacher who serves as Chief of Staff for Broward Commissioner Beam Furr, was elected unopposed. She has drawn two challengers: Jamil Devante Richards, the owner and principal of a private school in Pompano Beach, and Claudia Villatoro, a businessperson.

“Confirmation of Gables lawyer to federal bench running out of time with Marco Rubio, Rick Scott in way” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — More than six months ago, Joe Biden nominated a prominent Miami-area lawyer to be a federal Judge in South Florida — a choice applauded across the region’s legal, business and political communities. As a Black woman, Detra Shaw-Wilder was seen as a worthy successor to the late Marcia Cooke, a pioneering Black Judge on the federal bench in South Florida. The 54-year-old Miami native was even recommended for the high-profile post by a Judicial Nominating Committee hand-picked by Florida’s senior Republican Senator, Rubio. But now Shaw-Wilder’s once-promising nomination looks doomed: Rubio and Florida’s other GOP Senator, Scott, have refused to support her before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

What Kim Rivers is reading — “Sales of recreational pot, and smoking it, could likely be banned from downtown Stuart” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Sales of recreational marijuana would be prohibited in downtown and other places to be determined if City Commissioners pass a set of proposed restrictions at their next meeting. The law would prohibit pot smoking in public parks and recreational areas such as the Riverwalk and the downtown area. Commissioners voted unanimously to give the legislation final consideration Oct. 14. The city is trying to regulate the location of dispensaries before Nov. 5, when Amendment 3 goes before voters statewide. The Commission earlier this year suggested restricting dispensaries to U.S. 1. “I actually don’t like the idea of putting them all on” U.S. 1, said Mayor Campbell Rich.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Central Florida braces for wind, rain from ‘monster storm’ Helene” via Martin E. Comas, Natalia Jaramillo and Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Residents in Central Florida filled sandbags and loaded shopping carts with batteries and canned goods in preparation for gusty winds and heavy downpours across the region Thursday from Hurricane Helene. Meteorologists say heavy winds extend unusually far from this system’s center, deepening the concern. “This is a monster storm that looks to encompass almost the entire state of Florida as it moves up to the Panhandle and the Big Bend area,” said Alan Harris, Seminole’s manager for emergency services. In Central Florida — under a tropical storm warning until Friday — residents can expect winds up to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, officials said, with heavy downpours throughout the region.

—”All Central Florida public schools to close Thursday as hurricane threatens Florida” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel

“Thursday classes canceled at Brevard Public Schools, EFSC due to Hurricane Helene” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — All Thursday classes at Brevard Public Schools and Eastern Florida State College (EFSC) have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Helene. The district expects to reopen Friday. All Thursday EFSC classes, including on-campus and online courses, and all EFSC events are canceled. Students should contact their instructors for questions about the impact of the cancellation on class assignments. “Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor the college website at easternflorida.edu and EFSC social media for updates,” a statement on the college website said. “At the present time, the college expects to be open for regular business Friday, Sept. 27, and Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. for classes.”

“Helene wreaks havoc with sports schedule” via Chris Hayes of the Orlando Sentinel — The impending arrival of Helene prompted Thursday school closures across Central Florida. But Friday night football is still in play as of Wednesday at the end of the school day. Campuses for Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia public schools will be closed Thursday. Due to Polk County closures Thursday and Friday, the area No. 1-ranked Jones-at-Auburndale district game, scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Saturday at 6 p.m. Orange County Public Schools dictated that all Wednesday after-school activities to be completed by 6 p.m., so a game with Colonial at Cypress Creek that was rescheduled from Friday to Wednesday must be rescheduled again. Cypress Creek first-year head coach Ryan Mills said there is a chance the game could revert to Friday night or may be pushed back to a future Monday date.

Are they? — “Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages” via Rebecca Blackwell of The Associated Press — The Villages, one of the world’s largest retirement communities, has long been known as a conservative stronghold. In the past, left-leaning residents of the central Florida enclave tended to keep their views to themselves, fearing they might be kicked out of their golf group, excluded from the mahjong club, or disinvited from a neighborhood pool party. But Harris’ emergence as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has given the small, but enthusiastic group a boost of confidence and a push into the light. “They are beginning to realize that they have a voice, and they can use it,” said Diane Foley, president of the Villages Democratic Club.

“Board member alleges Brevard Public Schools overpaid up to $500K on principals’ bonuses” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins alleges the district accidentally spent up to half a million dollars on bonuses for 40 principals and failed to communicate the mistake promptly. The allegation from Jenkins comes after multiple administrators came to her around Sept. 13, all raising concerns about receiving $5,000 each in bonuses and believing it to be an overpayment. Jenkins said that upon review, Superintendent Mark Rendell did not communicate quickly and clearly about the mistake and that the district had overspent between $250,000 and $500,000. The accusation made public at a Board meeting was met with silence from Rendell and most other Board members.

“Disney to cut staff amid review of corporate cost-structure” via Erik Hayden of The Hollywood Reporter — Amid a long Summer season of cost-cutting and budget trimming in Hollywood, Disney has made a new round of cuts within its corporate structure impacting staffers. It’s unclear which corporate-level functions will be the most affected in the latest layoffs or if the review hits Burbank-based staffers or those in other locations. A Disney rep didn’t elaborate on the number of employees affected or the scale of the cost-cutting round.

“Disney court win could cost Orange County schools millions” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A court ruling in Disney’s favor could force Orange County Public Schools to refund millions in property taxes to the entertainment giant. The decision, handed down by Judge Thomas W. Turner, followed an eight-year legal battle over claims the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office improperly calculated the taxable value of the Yacht & Beach Club, a 1,200-room Disney-owned resort and convention hotel near the Epcot theme park. But it could have implications far beyond the taxes paid on that single hotel — and local officials are reacting as if it will. Orange County schools are preparing to give back up to $80 million to the entertainment giant and anticipate a loss of millions each year in expected future tax revenue.





— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay evacuees seek hotels on higher ground ahead of Hurricane Helene” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — Every room was booked Wednesday at the La Quinta by Wyndham Tampa Central because of people evacuating, said general manager J.C. Patel. The Waters Avenue hotel isn’t far from Raymond James Stadium, so it already had a full weekend of visitors because of the planned Eagles game against the Bucs this Sunday. A stretch from Pasco County north along the Big Bend to Mexico Beach in the Panhandle is under a hurricane warning after Hurricane Helene formed Wednesday morning. Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties have issued mandatory evacuation notices for evacuation Zone A residents and all mobile homes. Another resource for those looking for hotels is the website Open Hotel Alert, a free site that lets you search by city name when hotels have an open room. The Visit St. Pete.-Clearwater tourism bureau also put up a Hurricane Helene update and hotel availability site Wednesday that uses filters to sort for hotels in specific areas, as well as those that are pet-friendly.

“Residents heed evacuation orders in Hillsborough County” via Brittany Muller of WFLA — Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in Hillsborough County for those who live in Zone A. Hillsborough County has opened six shelters for residents whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge and flooding. Cyndi Roe in Palmetto Beach is not willing to take any risks. “Last time there was an evacuation, I ordered a room, but I was exhausted by the time we did the prep work and I just stayed, but the water came up really quite a bit,” Roe said. Roe has laid out her sandbags, turned off her power and packed up her pets. She’s heading to a hotel. “Even when you put the sandbags, the water intrusion is quite heavy,” she said.

“How high will Tampa Bay’s tides be when Helene’s storm surge peaks?” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Federal forecasters have issued surge predictions in Tampa Bay that are higher than the region has seen in recent history. Researchers say those high-end estimates would occur if Helene sweeps by Tampa Bay during a high tide. However, model predictions showed that the opposite effect might be in store. Bob Weisberg, a University of South Florida professor and oceanographer, said the tides are in Tampa Bay’s favor. Low tide is expected at 6 p.m. Thursday and will rise overnight before peaking at high tide about 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office. It could bring water levels roughly 6 feet above sea level in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Beach, and Old Port Tampa south of the Gandy Bridge, according to the college’s Ocean Circulation Lab.

“Mayor Joe Meek: Helene will bring ‘historic’ flooding to Crystal River” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Crystal River residents are preparing for what they fear the most: flooding like never before. Forecasts now call for storm surges from Hurricane Helene at between 12 and 18 feet off Citrus County’s coast as the hurricane passes north Thursday. Crystal River Mayor Meek, who offered a video prayer for his city, was stark in his assessment late Wednesday afternoon. “I want to be as straight and direct as possible, specifically Crystal River. I do not like to hype things up. I was on the state EOC (Emergency Operations Center) call today, have been briefed by numerous … experts in the storm and flooding fields, and have looked at a ton of data. As much as I … hope and wish that the surge estimates will come down, that is just not happening,” Meek posted on his Facebook page.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Ron DeSantis urges Tallahassee residents in older homes to prepare for 120 mph winds” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network-Florida — DeSantis, appearing at the state’s Emergency Operations Center, warned residents that the capital could see 120-125 mph winds in the city. While Leon County is not under a mandatory evacuation zone, homeowners should know what year their home was built. “Some of these older homes were built really well … but there’s trees everywhere. So, it’s one thing to be able to withstand wind hitting the house. It’s a much different thing if you’re going to try to withstand a massive tree falling on your house,” he said. If a house was built after 2004, according to Florida building code, it will be likely to withstand 115 mph winds. But if a home was built before 2004, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie urged people to “make decisions on solid information.”

—“Navarre Pier, NAS Pensacola to close ahead of hurricane” via the Pensacola News Journal

—”Okaloosa County School District announces school closures due to Hurricane Helene” via Colin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News

“‘Don’t be foolish’: Wakulla, Franklin County locals pack up and head inland before Helene” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network-Florida — Hurricane Helene, which will make landfall Thursday evening, is expected to push a 15-foot storm surge into their yard, which sits right on the water of the Gulf of Mexico. The weather Wednesday was pleasant in Franklin County, considering a potential Category 3 hurricane was coming. Residents of Franklin and Wakulla counties were boarding their homes, emptying their refrigerators, packing up, and parking their cars on high land before evacuating to Tallahassee or nearby Crawfordville. On Tuesday, Franklin and Wakulla, where Crawfordville is located, were issued countywide mandatory evacuation orders.

—”Tallahassee events postponed, canceled ahead of potential Hurricane Helene” via Martha Gruender of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Leon County Commissioners unanimously pass 2025 budget. What’s in it?” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Commissioners voted unanimously on their 2025 budget, giving the final approval on the $377.9 million spending plan. With a 10% increase in property values from the year in the county, Leon’s government could reap $19 million more in revenue. Amid growing concern because of Helene, Commissioners gave the final vote Tuesday night to move forward with the budget. The property tax increase doesn’t mean the tax increased; the taxable value increased. This year’s budget is a far cry from last year.

“FSU has spent over $3 million in legal fees on court battle against the ACC, records show” via Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University has spent just north of $3 million in legal fees in its lawsuits against the Atlantic Coast Conference. As of Sept. 11, FSU has spent $3,027,681.29 on legal fees, with the highest single billing of $272,444.98 coming Aug. 1. The bulk of that money – roughly $2.3 million – has gone to the Greenberg Traurig law firm, with the rest going to Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, a Birmingham, Alabama-based law firm that also has an office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Close call for Southwest Florida with Helene, but how close?” via Phil Fernandez of Naples Daily News — It’s just so harrowingly close again. Potentially ferocious Helene continued to charge north along the Gulf of Mexico coast Thursday on a path so frighteningly similar to the one that deadly Hurricane Ian followed two years ago before making that sudden right turn and slamming into Southwest Florida. Unlike Sept. 28, 2022, there’s a feeling of more certainty this time among weather experts and computers on the track with fewer outliers. But in the end, only time will tell. While the region isn’t forecast to have the intensity seen with Ian, some surge, heavy thunderstorms, possible flooding and potential tornadoes are in play, and at least tropical storm force winds, regardless of where the eye lands on the Peninsula, even if it’s near the projected Panhandle area tonight.

“Storm surge is the greatest threat posed by Helene in Sarasota and Manatee counties” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Hurricane Helene has a wind field larger than Hurricane Ian in 2022 and carries the potential to send a greater storm surge crashing along the Sarasota-Manatee County coastline than Hurricane Idalia in 2023, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Ruskin said as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said tropical-storm-force winds would most likely reach Sarasota County by 9 a.m. Thursday and in Manatee by 10 a.m. Sarasota and Manatee counties initiated evacuation alerts for the most vulnerable areas Wednesday morning, and Sarasota County opened shelters for evacuees later in the day. Schools were closed, and many businesses were preparing for Helene’s effects.

“‘Better safe than sorry’: Fort Myers Beach residents brace for Hurricane Helene” via Sophia Hernandez of NBC Miami — As Hurricane Helene was gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, residents of Fort Myers Beach were getting to work to prepare for impacts from the powerful storm. The island was quiet Wednesday except for cars making their way off it. And on the side of the road, NBC6 found Mayor Dan Allers. “You know, the three storms we have had over the last two years have been a wake-up call. When we tell people it’s time to go, it’s time to go,” Allers said.

“Monroe County prosecutors drop charges against Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Less than eight months after a Collier County elected official was arrested, accused of battering a woman at a Naples restaurant, the prosecutor handling the case dropped the charge, citing the victim’s unwillingness to proceed. According to the nolle prosequi notice — which informs the court that the prosecution is dropping the charges, Assistant State Attorney Nick Gastesi of Florida’s 16th Judicial Circuit in Monroe County indicated the “victim submitted an affidavit stating the reasons for not feeling comfortable proceeding with this case. State declines further prosecution.” Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, 58, faced one count of battery.

“Cape Coral family devastated after Halloween decorations stolen” via NBC2 — A Cape Coral family is heartbroken after their beloved Halloween decorations were stolen. Francisco Navajas and his family dedicated hours to setting up an impressive display, which included an Addams Family inflatable, lights, extension cords, and even Frankenstein’s hand. Unfortunately, their festive atmosphere was shattered when someone ransacked their yard along SW 14th Place. “We left the house for just 20 minutes, and when we came back, everything was gone,” Francisco said. The family later discovered one of their decorations damaged and discarded down the street, a painful reminder of what they lost. “They just completely ripped everything apart — the decorations, the extension cords, the lights, everything,” Francisco said. For the family, it isn’t just about monetary loss.

— TOP OPINION —

“Republicans are finally tired of shutting down the government” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic — The GOP’s two Speakers this term, first Kevin McCarthy and now Mike Johnson, have each struggled to wrangle a divided party, placate former President Trump, and confront Biden and the Democratic majority in the Senate. But both of them repeatedly avoided disaster.

“They’ve taken the lumps and done the things they need to do to keep the place afloat,” Matthew Glassman, a former congressional aide now a senior fellow at Georgetown University, told me.

Johnson’s latest folly came last week when he attached to a government spending bill a partisan proposal aimed at ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections (which the law already requires).

Fourteen Republicans joined with most Democrats to defeat the measure, leaving the speaker with little leverage in negotiations. The gambit had been doomed long before it came to a vote. Yet, with his own future as speaker in doubt and Trump egging on a shutdown, Johnson made at least a perfunctory attempt to get it passed.

“I think he had to put it on the floor to say, ‘Hey, I tried,’” Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who has been critical of the hard-liners in his party, told me.

However, as plenty of Republican leaders have concluded over the years, shutdown fights have rarely turned out well for the GOP, whether or not an election is looming.

“They have never produced a policy change, and they’ve always been a loser for Republicans politically,” Mitch McConnell, the party’s longtime Senate leader, said a year ago when a similar surrender by McCarthy cost him his job as speaker.

Last week, the Senator said a Republican-orchestrated shutdown would be “politically beyond stupid.”

— OPINIONS —

“Florida’s bracing for a major hurricane. This is why we need NOAA, not Project 2025” via the Miami Herald editorial board — As the prospect of a major hurricane menaces much of Florida, a quick reminder: Under Project 2025, that controversial right-wing blueprint for a GOP-led national government, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration would be dismantled, doing us all a grave disservice. In Florida, we live and die — sometimes literally — by what the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, which are parts of NOAA, tell us. We’re in the hurricane season for six months every year, from June to the end of November. It is critical that we have the best, most trustworthy information to figure out when to leave and when to stay, whether schools need to close, impacts on businesses, and how much food and gas to buy to survive. That is happening right now as Florida braces for a major hurricane hit.

“Florida’s new sex-ed policy forces ignorance, embraces blindness” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Here’s the official state policy for state leaders when it comes to educating its children about human reproduction: See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. And pray for luck. Florida’s kids are going to need it. Because it’s becoming clear that, to the leaders of the current regime, sex is evil. Even talking about sex is evil. This doesn’t just hurt children while they are in school. It undercuts the ability of parents to convey a more realistic view of human sexuality to their children by pushing a conflicting sex-is-bad rhetoric. Meanwhile, the state has stopped collecting meaningful data about how students themselves feel about their own sexuality, along with an in-depth examination of their experiences and views related to drug and tobacco use, violence, and healthy living.

“Florida goes to court over pronouns while test scores drop” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Let’s start with a story that didn’t get much attention due to the impending storm — about one of Florida’s top education priorities. Not improving the state’s bottom-of-the-barrel test scores. Nor trying to address the state’s massive teacher shortage. But Florida lawmakers continue fighting to stop teachers from using pronouns that the politicians dislike. Yes, Florida was back in court again Tuesday, trying to defend a 2023 law that says the state has the right to prevent teachers and other school personnel from using preferred pronouns. Earlier this month, a Florida school district settled another lawsuit, agreeing to restore access to books that featured supposedly LGBTQ themes.

“SeaWorld is new home for orphaned walrus from Alaska” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — An orphaned Pacific walrus found on the beaches of northern Alaska is now living at SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park announced. The calf, estimated to be a few weeks old, was discovered by residents of Utqiagvik, Alaska, after a walrus herd had left the area. She was transported to the Alaska SeaLife Center and treated for dehydration and malnourishment. After rehabilitative care, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service determined her to be non-releasable. She arrived at SeaWorld weighing about 220 pounds on Sept. 18. The theme park was selected as her new home because of the staff’s experience with walruses and its walrus herd.

