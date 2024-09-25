Mayor Joe Meek: Helene will bring ‘historic’ flooding to Crystal River

Crystal River residents are preparing for what they fear the most: flooding like never before.

Forecasts now call for storm surges from Hurricane Helene at between 12 and 18 feet off Citrus County’s coast as the hurricane passes north Thursday.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, who offered a video prayer for his city, was stark in his assessment late Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to be as straight and direct as possible, specific to Crystal River. I do not like to hype things up. I was on the state EOC (Emergency Operations Center) call today, have been briefed by numerous folks that are experts in the storm and flooding fields, and have looked at a ton of data. As much as I continue to hope and wish that the surge estimates will come down, that is just not happening,” Meek posted on his Facebook page.

“The folks at the state are adamant that they believe because of the size, strength and approach of this storm, that we will see historic coastal flood surges, especially in the nature coast area. The maximum projected storm surge for our area now shows between 12 and 18 foot. While I have a hard time wrapping my head around those figures, that is what the data is showing. Those are catastrophic numbers for Crystal River.”

Residents and businesses spent much of Wednesday sandbagging structures in the hopes that will keep flood waters out. Others loaded items into trailers for safe keeping elsewhere.

Meek said he isn’t trying to frighten people. Rather, he said, they should realize the seriousness of the storm.

“I hope and pray that somehow, someway, all of these surge models are incorrect, but it is my responsibility to make sure you know and understand that is the forecast. As much as I want it to be different, unfortunately the data is what it is. Protect yourself and your family and do the right thing.”

Impacts from Helene are expected sometime Thursday morning and lasting through the day. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said citizens should expect sustained wind speeds of 74 mph on the coast and 57 mph inland. The forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches of rain.

Citrus County schools and government offices are closed Thursday. The county opened shelters and began mandatory evacuations in the western regions, mainly bordered by U.S. 19.

Helene will be the third hurricane to severely impact Crystal River in the last year, which also sustained a tornado in that time. Many homes and businesses are still rebuilding.

Meek encouraged residents to stay vigilant.

“No matter what happens with this storm, Crystal River will be OK. Our homes and businesses may flood, but as is every time, we will make it through. My heart breaks for those that have continued to have their homes and businesses flood, and my prayers are with you. We will get through it; we are a strong community.”