Homes, businesses damaged as early morning tornado slams Crystal River

Mother Nature provided a gut punch to Crystal River with an early Thursday morning tornado that ripped through a city still recovering from Hurricane Idalia flooding six weeks ago.

Homes and businesses over a 2-mile path sustained heavy damage or were destroyed in a suspected tornado that touched down shortly after 2 a.m.

There were no reports of death or serious injuries.

Citrus County Schools canceled classes Thursday. A spokeswoman said no schools were damaged; however, power was out at Crystal River Primary School and access to others was potentially blocked by debris.

The storm downed power lines and power poles, cutting electricity. Duke Energy expected to have much of the power restored by mid-Thursday afternoon.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, who posted photos and videos on Facebook showing the wide damage of businesses and homes, said the destruction is palpable.

“We got slammed last night,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Alert Citrus sent automated phone calls, texts and emails throughout Citrus County with a tornado warning, starting two hours after midnight.

Meek said the tornado touched down on Fort Island Trail near the Plantation on Crystal River resort, continued on a northeast path damaging businesses, crossed U.S. 19 in the Copeland Park area destroying several homes, then moved on to State Road 44 and Turkey Oak Drive.

“It stayed on the ground for a long time,” he said. “It had a wide swath and really kept going for a while.”

Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies and the city’s fire rescue volunteers went door-to-door making sure residents were safe, Meek said.

Making matters worse, severe thunderstorms followed the tornado during the early morning and again through the day. Officials and residents were also closely watching a mid-afternoon tide for street flooding.

Citrus County is expected to declare a state of emergency to focus on cleanup efforts.

Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who lives in the Dixie Shores community off Fort Island Trail just west of Crystal River, lauded the Alert Citrus system.

“It was probably a quarter after 2 our phones started blowing up with the alerts,” Kinnard said. “That alert system certainly got us out of bed.”

Kinnard said the destruction of businesses along U.S. 19 is unlike anything he’s seen.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Wow, just wow.”

Crystal River is still reeling from Hurricane Idalia, which flooded neighborhoods and businesses. Some residents have yet to return home while others have been making repairs only to see another setback with Thursday’s tornado.

City Hall sustained enough flood damage from Idalia to force a relocation of city government to the Citrus County Chamber’s Welcome Center south on U.S. 19. Meek said all government services should be available on Friday.

The tornado has city residents on edge but determined to persevere.

“I don’t recall a tornado of this magnitude affecting Crystal River like this in my lifetime,” said Meek, who grew up in Crystal River. “Numerous folks older than me said the same thing. We deal with hurricanes, and we deal with floods. A tornado is not typical.”