October 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis cites ‘exposure to terrorism’ as presidential advantage over Nikki Haley

A.G. GancarskiOctober 12, 20233min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

That’s a huuuuge pumpkin

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida law targeting drag shows can’t be enforced for now, appellate court say

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says GOP debates need to be ‘where the action is’

Nikki Haley deSantis
The Florida Governor also criticized the United Nations, to which Haley was an American envoy.

In New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis gave a wide-ranging, nearly four-minute answer when asked what makes him a better presidential bet than Nikki Haley.

In his response, he offered a defense of his record in the U.S. military and Congress, while offering withering criticisms of the United Nations, to which Haley was the American envoy under Donald Trump.

“I had an exposure to terrorism that was different than what any of these other folks have had,” DeSantis said, noting that he’s the only candidate in the race “that’s actually worn this country’s uniform” and that he’s “one of the few who had degrees from Yale and Harvard and volunteered to serve in the military during wartime.”

DeSantis added that he was on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a National Security Subcommittee Chairman. He also cited his “missions around the world” as Governor as an example of more relevant foreign policy experience, before turning his criticisms on the United Nations, which he deemed a “worthless organization.”

“All they do is sanction Israel. Like that’s really what it exists for,” DeSantis said.

“How does it really move the needle in any positive way? I think that their behavior has been a complete disgrace,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also painted himself as a potential return to the “peace with strength” foreign policy rubric of the Ronald Reagan administration and a corrective to so-called “neo-conservative” views on foreign policy.

“I think our vision is really more consistent with the Reagan type foreign policy rather than the more modern neo-conservative kind of hyper-intervention policy,” he said, crediting himself also with “leadership and judgment” and having “actually been in the fire and actually had to make big, tough decisions and delivered when it counts.”

“They have not had to do that,” DeSantis said of his opponents, Haley and others.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHomes, businesses damaged as early morning tornado slams Crystal River

nextFlorida law targeting drag shows can't be enforced for now, appellate court say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more