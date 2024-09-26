September 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida GOP slams Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for fundraising in New York as Helene bears down on state

Jacob OglesSeptember 26, 20244min3

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis sees Helene potentially following Idalia track

2024 - Down BallotFederal

Senate Democrats announce first TV buy in Florida, supporting Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

HeadlinesInfluence

Board of Education asks Legislature for $27B-plus for next school year

Newly elected Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
A Manhattan fundraiser took place Tuesday, well after forecasts showed the state under a severe weather threat.

Florida Republicans criticized U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for fundraising from New York as her state braces for a hurricane.

The Miami Democrat, her party’s nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott this year, held a Manhattan fundraiser on Tuesday with donors in the Empire State. The event took place as Floridians all along Florida’s Gulf Coast turned their eyes to a tropical system that had formed over the weekend.

“While Senator Rick Scott was focused on Hurricane Helene headed to our state and the safety of Floridians, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell spent Tuesday night fundraising and hobnobbing in New York City,” reads a Republican Party of Florida statement issued Wednesday. “It’s clear where Debbie’s priorities lie — and it’s not with us.”

Christopher Bouzy, a progressive social media influencer, on Tuesday posted on X that he was attending a fundraiser for Mucarsel-Powell in New York.

The same day, Mucarsel-Powell posted several updates about the weather threat to Florida, along with some political attacks on Scott. She did not mention the fundraiser in New York.

Her campaign also sent out fundraising appeals by text message on Wednesday to Florida voters, many of whom were preparing for Hurricane Helene.

Forecasts show Hurricane Helene will make landfall today in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend area.

A text message obtained by Florida Politics showed that around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the campaign sent a picture of Mucarsel-Powell’s dog Kali and a first-person appeal from the animal asking for donations to the Senate campaign.

The text message, presumably typed by a human in Kali’s stead, asks for donors to give “$5 or whatever you can spare to help my mom, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, defeat Rick Scott in Florida and protect Democrats’ Senate majority!” The message honored “National Dogs in Pawlitics Day,” which was actually on Monday.

Scott, who notably holds his public office now, has attended hurricane briefings through the week, including a Tuesday briefing with the director of the National Hurricane Center. He has posted photos on his campaign feed showing him meeting in Florida locations with constituents threatened by the storm.

“The people of Florida deserve a Senator that shows up for them, not special interests and liberal elites,” the RPOF statement states. “News for you Debbie, Florida isn’t for sale.

“Our prayers are with the thousands of Floridians currently evacuating and all those in the path of this dangerous and historic storm.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHelene reaches Category 2 hurricane strength as it barrels toward Florida

nextBoard of Education asks Legislature for $27B-plus for next school year

3 comments

  • Jojo

    September 26, 2024 at 8:48 am

    That’s rich… why don’t you ask your governor to stay out of the politics of northern states?

    Reply

  • Tom

    September 26, 2024 at 9:18 am

    So the hurricane is here today and she was in NYC on Tuesday? That’s all they have? I guess if ricky boy had some achievements to champion, he’d be doing that but it seems not to be the case.

    Reply

  • Billy Nash

    September 26, 2024 at 9:53 am

    She has a chance to unseat the Medicare thieving, 75 times pleading the 5th despicable Scott. I think Florida voters are getting sick of Scott. She will be back in FL way before the hurricane. Also, maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell the climate change denying governor something about his ignorance since it appears Helene may be sharing some of her wrath in Tallahassee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories