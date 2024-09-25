September 24, 2024
Tropical Storm Helene latest track continues to threaten panhandle, historic storm surge

Staff ReportsSeptember 24, 2024

Screen Shot 2024-09-24 at 8.28.14 PM
Few changes from early advisories — she's still heading toward the panhandle.

Tropical Storm Helene continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico on its way to landfall on the Florida coast Thursday. Still a tropical storm, Helene now has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 8 p.m. advisory.

The system remains on course to make landfall in the Panhandle as a hurricane on Thursday evening.

Storm surge warnings are in place from Indian Pass near Panama City south to the southernmost point of the Everglades. Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor are also under a storm surge warning. 

Hurricane warnings are in place coastal areas from the Anclote River to Mexico Beach. Hurricane watches are in effect from Englewood to the Anclote River, and Tampa Bay. Tropical storm warning are in place for the lower and middle Florida Keys west of the Channel 5 Bridge; from Flamingo to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay; and west of Mexico Beach to the Walton/Bay County line.

Further inland and toward Florida’s east coast, tropical storm watches are in effect for Lake Okeechobee and from the Palm Beach/Martin County line north to the Savannah River. 

The track and timing for the storm’s impacts to Florida and eventual landfall have changed little throughout the day, with the storm expected to turn toward the northwest later Tuesday night, followed by general northward motion into Wednesday through Friday. The storm is expected to pass near the northeaster coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, before moving across the eastern Gulf of Mexico into Thursday, with landfall expected in the Big Bend coastal area sometime late Thursday. 

Helene is expected to reach hurricane strength sometime early Wednesday when it will rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane on Thursday. 

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, tropical storm force winds extend from the center of the storm east up to 175 miles.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the advisory warns.

Historic storm surge levels are predicted, with the highest totals expected from the Ochlockonee River to Chassahowitzka, at 10-15 feet. From Chassahowitzka to the Anclote River, storm surge could reach 6-10 feet, while the area of Indian pass to Ochlockonee River is estimated to see a 5-10 foot surge. Tampa Bay could see 5-8 feet of storm surge, with storm surge totals getting lower in more southern areas of the state, including the lowest expected levels of 3-5 feet in Charlotte Harbor and from Englewood to the Everglades. 

The Division of Emergency Management has urged preparation for the storm system.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 may impact Florida later this week. Prepare your home NOW. If you can pick it up, put it up,” reads a message on the agency’s social media. “Anything left outside of your home can become dangerous debris in high winds. Continue to monitor the weather & listen to all orders by local officials.”

Staff Reports

